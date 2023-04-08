Forces United, a unique group in Burke County bringing public servants from different branches together, is sponsoring a motorcycle ride to raise money for Southmountain Children and Family Services.

The group started in 2021 as a way for local police, search and rescue, fire, military and dispatch personnel to get together and enjoy some time riding motorcycles together. The group’s founder, Andy McCall, said the idea for the ride to benefit SCFS came from one of the group’s members whose wife works at the organization’s Child Advocacy Center (CAC) in Morganton.

“Our vice president’s sister works for the Children’s Advocacy Center,” McCall said. “She came to us and asked us to put on a ride for the CAC. This is our first big, planned ride that has ever really come about.”

Darrell Keller, sergeant at arms for the group, said all the money raised with go to help the Morganton CAC, which he believes does critically important work in the community.

“The kids is where it matters because a kid is innocent,” he said. “Some of the horror stories we’ve heard through the agency, it’s just jaw dropping … monstrous behavior, and this happens in your own backyard, and you don’t even know it.”

Chris Jernigan, director of Southmountain Children and Family Services, said he is grateful for the support his organization is receiving. He said the center, which was only the fifth CAC in North Carolina when it was built more than two decades ago, is changing lives, particularly with the focused care it provides to child survivors of abuse and trauma.

McCall said April was the perfect time to schedule the fundraiser since it is Child Abuse Awareness Month.

The Forces United Inaugural Ride to End Child Abuse will take place Saturday, April 15. Registration will take place in the parking lot of Summit Community Church, 407 S. Green St., beginning at 9 a.m. and the ride will depart at 10:30 a.m.

Throughout the day, participants will ride through Lenoir and Blowing Rock before stopping for a break at Julian Price State Park. After that, the route will follow the Blue Ridge Parkway and N.C. 181 back to Morganton where it will end at Stidham’s Axe Throwing. A meal will be provided by Chick-fil-A at the end of the ride and drinks will be provided by Coke. Queen City Appliances also has donated a new TV to be raffled off during the event.

The cost of the ride is $20 per vehicle and $5 per passenger and/or a new stuffed animal with tag. Jeeps, trucks, sports cars and other vehicles are also welcome.

“If it’s got wheels, you can bring it,” Keller said.

McCall said the ride is open to families, spouses, significant others and kids. He said the family nature of Forces United is another thing that sets the group apart.

“Our biggest thing is faith, family and courage. We’re a family-first-oriented group,” said McCall. “We include our kids in everything that we do – wives, significant others, we don’t push them away. They’re at every event that we do, every ride that we do, even if they have to ride in cars.”

For more information on The Forces United First Ride to End Child Abuse or the register online, visit http://forcesunitedrc.square.site. The event will take place rain or shine.