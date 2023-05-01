A motorcycle club and donation from a business raised thousands of dollars for child abuse prevention this month.

The April 15 Forces United Ride Against Child Abuse raised $2,127 in support of child abuse prevention, with Coca-Cola Consolidated of Hickory contributing an additional $1,000 donation, bringing the total contribution to $3,127.

A key child abuse and neglect prevention strategy is simply talking to family, friends, neighbors, coworkers and our greater community to help raise awareness.

"April is Child Abuse Awareness Month and Coke is happy to support the Burke County Children's Advocacy Center in helping children who have been abused," said Mike Watson, MDS at Coke Consolidated.

Southmountain Children and Family Services deeply appreciates the efforts of Forces United and Coca-Cola Consolidated in generating much-needed exposure and financial support to help combat this epidemic.

"Children are Burke County's greatest natural resource," said Jennifer Gold, the director of the Burke County Children's Advocacy Center. "We are so grateful to Coke Consolidated and Forces United for helping the Burke County Children's Advocacy Center continue to provide vital services to child victims and their families."