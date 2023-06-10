A man was killed in a crash Saturday afternoon on NC 181.

Samuel Reyes-Luna, 20, was driving a 2023 Harley Davidson motorcycle south on NC 181 near mile marker 19, according to a press release the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Reyes-Luna, of Matthews, went off the road to the right and hit a tree around 4:40 p.m. He was ejected from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene, the press release said.

The initial investigation suggested excessive speed was a factor in the crash, the release said. The highway was closed for about two hours during the investigation.