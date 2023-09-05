NEBO -- A driver of a motorcycle was killed in a wreck that happened Sunday in Nebo.

The wreck occurred at 3:13 p.m. Sunday at 583 Deer Park Road in Nebo. Joseph Lee Roland, 28, of 81 Spicewood Drive, in Nebo, was traveling on Deer Park Road on his 1994 Kawasaki Ninja 600 motorcycle.

Lisa Effler, 45, of 583 Deer Park Road was turning left into the driveway of her home. At the same time, Roland’s motorcycle was traveling around 80 to 100 miles per hour in the opposite lane. As Effler turned into her driveway, Roland’s motorcycle struck Effler’s 2007 Lincoln MKX. The collision took off the SUV’s front bumper and grill and one of the front wheels, according to Trooper Glenn Tupper of the N.C. Highway Patrol.

Roland was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics with McDowell County EMS. No other injuries occurred, according to EMS Director Will Kehler.

The Dysartsville Fire Department and McDowell Rescue assisted with the wreck. The N.C. Highway Patrol is the lead investigating agency.

Tupper said no charges have been filed but the wreck is still under investigation.

Roland was wearing a helmet when the crash occurred. The weather was good on Sunday afternoon and Roland’s high rate of speed was only the contributing factor, added Tupper.