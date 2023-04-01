Burke County’s largest elementary school received an aesthetic update in honor of Art Appreciation Week.

Observed the last week in March by Burke County Public Schools, Art Appreciation Week is a time set aside to support art education in local schools and recognize the achievements of local art students. At Mountain View Elementary, Art Teacher Cassidy Upton and her students created a one-of-a-kind art installation for the school's front entrance. The piece was installed on March 17, just in time for Art Appreciation Week.

“Every student in the school has art in the installation,” Upton said. “Everyone has a part - that was part of the story. Each student has a voice, and each student needs to have that recognition and be able to be proud of their artwork.”

Now displayed at the school's front entrance, “The Collaborative Drip Installation” is made up of 745 individual student-created drip pieces. The drip drawings were created using pencils and markers and were intended to simulate the look of paint running or dripping down a canvas. The idea of the installation is to build community through art.

"If you think about paint poured out, it all does combine together," Upton said. "Each student has a drip, but it will drip, but it flows together and it will build that one beautiful piece."

Upton said since this is the first year Mountain View has had a licensed art teacher, it took a lot of work for her students to get to the point where they were ready to take on the project.

“When I first came in, most students did not know a lot about art,” she said. “But I worked with them and exposed them to different processes … we started with a little bit of history, we worked with a lot of color theory, based on combining colors and the color wheel.”

Even more than the technical aspects of the process, however, Upton said art education is about helping students find the artist that is already within them.

“Art does not have to be taught, it comes from within,” she said. “But us, as art teachers, our job is to help you pull that out of you … it all starts with getting that fundamental knowledge in them and helping them express themselves.”

To encourage this self-expression, Upton emphasized creativity throughout the process. She believes it is especially important for young children to have these kinds of creative outlets before their creativity begins to get bottled up.

“I feel like a lot of students, there is a certain age at which your bottle begins to start to evaporate inside of it and I feel like if it’s untapped and if it’s not opened then that creativity kind of starts to die,” Upton said.

She said she could see this earlier in the year with some of her older students who had already convinced themselves they didn’t know how to do art.

“They were like, ‘I am not an artist, I’m not creative, I cannot do this,’” Upton said. “And I would tell them, I encouraged them all year long, ‘you are an artist, we just have to find it.’”

As the year progressed, however, Upton has seen many of them begin to catch on.

“It’s starting to show throughout the entire school,” she said. "Now I have them running up to me showing pictures and drawings and all kinds of stuff and it really warms my heart.”

That's why it was so important for every student to be included in “The Collaborative Drip Installation,” she said.

“I wanted them to see, ‘this is what your artwork can look like in the real world,'” she said.

Upton hopes the program she is building at Mountain View will become a pilot that will spread to other Burke County elementary schools.

“I really want to build up our program so that others are more aware of how art can impact kids,” she said. “I can really see this overflowing into the other elementary schools.”

Upton said she believes every student deserves opportunities for art education, even those who might not end up with a career in the arts.

“I believe there is a place for art everywhere, it just has to be released,” Upton said. “They don’t have to grow up to be an artist, my purpose here is not to make them an artist … my purpose here is to expose them to their own creativity.