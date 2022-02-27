Mountains of words - Burke County Notebook

For example, if you overheard someone in my family saying that a neighbor was poor but smart, you would probably think you knew what those words meant. Chances are, you’d be wrong. When my mom said someone was poor, she did not mean that person didn’t have money or resources. She was talking about what he or she looked like. She is “agettin’ poor,” or “awful poor” means that she is too thin and therefore probably not healthy. Mountain culture didn’t value being thin. In fact, extra weight meant that a person might survive a serious illness. Extra weight was desirable and made one “flashy” (fleshy), whereas being thin made one poor.

As a side note, we had a lot of words to describe illness. Someone could feel puny, meaning not really sick, just kind of blah, or he could look pekid — sickly with a grayish cast to his complexion. If a person had lost a lot of weight, we would say she had “gone to the boneyard.”

Further, being perceived as smart had nothing to do with being educated or intelligent in a “bookish” way. A smart person was a hard worker with common sense—someone able to use his or her own wits to solve problems. The term could also be used about yourself. If you had worked hard all day, you could tell folks that you “took a smart spell.”

To my family, I was never all that “smart” in the mountain sense, even though I know they were proud of me for being a good student and wanting to learn school stuff. When asked, my mom would say, “Debra Jean is booksmart,” and then one of my cousins would chime in, “Yeah, but she ain’t got a lick of common sense.” In fact, family get-togethers often included a story or two intended to show good-naturedly how much common sense I lacked. That was just fine with me. When it came to telling stories, I could hold my own.

Deb Rose is a member of the Morganton Writers’ Group.