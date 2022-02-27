Mountains of words - Burke County Notebook

It was a warm Saturday in October 1995, and I had made my weekly trip to Jonas Ridge to take my family grocery shopping, since I was the only one of us with a car or a license. My mom and I were waiting not-so-patiently for my brother Dan to come out of his house and join us, and I had already tapped the horn in an attempt to hurry Dan when my mom said, “Debra Jean, blow the horn!” I looked at her and told her just what I was thinking. “Mama, I done blowed it once, and I ain’t gonna blow it no more!”
I should point out that in 1995 when this “conversation” took place, I was almost 10 years into my 30-year teaching career at Western Piedmont Community College. My subject? Well, as it turns out, I taught English and speech communication. Yes, indeed. In fact, a big part of my job was teaching the fundamentals of speaking and writing proper or standard English.
In the seconds that followed my comment to my mom, I silently repeated the words I had just uttered, and it was as if I was hearing myself talk for the first time. You know what it feels like the first time you hear yourself on tape or see yourself on video? It was that sort of moment for me. As mom and I sat there, the following thoughts came to me like a small train chugging downhill on a rickety track. “Well, that sentence just obliterated any notion of standard English.” Then, “What would folks at the college think if they heard me just now?” Finally, my little train of thoughts crashed slowly but spectacularly into my moment of truth: This, dear readers, was how I spoke all the time back home.
To be fair, I also knew that if I had said, “Mother, I have already blown the horn once and I do not intend to blow it again,” there’s a good chance she would have bopped me on the head and asked me if I had forgotten where I came from.
Still, for weeks after that realization, I reflected on how I could have been so unaware of how I talked at home. I knew I didn’t consciously change how I spoke. I never had to give myself a “Now it’s time to be professional” talk before teaching a class, or a “Don’t get above your raisin’” talk while driving up to Jonas Ridge. I knew that neither way of speaking was fake or contrived. It was as though everything I had learned in college and graduate school went out the “winder” when I was back home and I wanted to know why. So I decided to do some research.
The first thing I learned was that I am not alone. Turns out there are millions of people whose way of talking changes depending on the context. Language scholars call this “code switching.” The different words and phrases we use are known as “varieties of language.” This could mean a person who speaks one language at home and another at work, or someone who speaks the same language, but a different dialect (like me).
When a savvy lawyer speaks differently to her juries than she does to the judge, she is “code switching.” This skill is a vital part of effective communication. Really, it is more than a skill — it’s an essential component of who we are and is deeply rooted in our personal history and culture. The words we say, how we say them and what we mean when we say them are all a part of code switching.
For example, if you overheard someone in my family saying that a neighbor was poor but smart, you would probably think you knew what those words meant. Chances are, you’d be wrong. When my mom said someone was poor, she did not mean that person didn’t have money or resources. She was talking about what he or she looked like. She is “agettin’ poor,” or “awful poor” means that she is too thin and therefore probably not healthy. Mountain culture didn’t value being thin. In fact, extra weight meant that a person might survive a serious illness. Extra weight was desirable and made one “flashy” (fleshy), whereas being thin made one poor.
As a side note, we had a lot of words to describe illness. Someone could feel puny, meaning not really sick, just kind of blah, or he could look pekid — sickly with a grayish cast to his complexion. If a person had lost a lot of weight, we would say she had “gone to the boneyard.”
Further, being perceived as smart had nothing to do with being educated or intelligent in a “bookish” way. A smart person was a hard worker with common sense—someone able to use his or her own wits to solve problems. The term could also be used about yourself. If you had worked hard all day, you could tell folks that you “took a smart spell.”
To my family, I was never all that “smart” in the mountain sense, even though I know they were proud of me for being a good student and wanting to learn school stuff. When asked, my mom would say, “Debra Jean is booksmart,” and then one of my cousins would chime in, “Yeah, but she ain’t got a lick of common sense.” In fact, family get-togethers often included a story or two intended to show good-naturedly how much common sense I lacked. That was just fine with me. When it came to telling stories, I could hold my own.
Deb Rose is a member of the Morganton Writers’ Group.