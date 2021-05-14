Movie premiere to benefit local ministry

“It’s no secret that we live in a time of complete division,” Turner said. “Decisions for us are made with greed at the helm. That’s the main conflict in ‘Legacy.’”

Actor Winston Gantt, who portrays the sheriff’s hired help in “Legacy River,” added that he likes that the film steers clear of neatly wrapping everything up at the end.

“I love films that challenge the mind,” Gantt said. “A lot of films that we go see, you already have an idea of what is probably going to end before the movie starts. In life, we don’t always know how things are going to turn out, so for me, I gravitate more toward movies that portray how life really is.”

Turner agreed.

“This really is one of those movies that you have to watch, and every person is going to come out with something a little bit different,” Turner said. “As a director, the films I like to make are the ones that make you think. I want the audience to talk about scenes, to see themselves in it and ask what they would do.”

Turner sees this movie premiere event as a first step in a larger vision to bring film to Morganton. His long-term goal is to build a soundstage in Morganton that will attract big-budget Hollywood movies.