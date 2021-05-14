Movie premiere to benefit local ministry

When you think about a world premiere movie, Morganton is probably not the first place that comes to mind.
Movie premieres usually conjure up images of big cities like Los Angeles or London, bright lights and red carpets. On Friday, May 21, however, Marquee Cinemas of Morganton will host the world premiere of One Circle Films’ newest release, “Legacy River.”
“Legacy River” was written and directed by Burke county native Justin “Jay” Turner. The film was shot in Burke County and features several local actors and businesses. Both One Circle Films and Marquee Cinemas have agreed to donate the proceeds from the premier event to The Outreach Center.
“This is a chance for us to show people that we’re serious about giving back,” Turner said. “The way I grew up, the most charitable thing you could do was feeding people. There’s something universal about food, so we created this event where you can come watch a movie and feed a family at the same time.”
In addition to helping his hometown, Turner hopes this event challenges others in the film industry to give back to their communities as well.
“Legacy River” is a faith-based movie exploring the corrosive nature of greed and the power of selflessness. In the movie, Clifford Archer, a corrupt sheriff, discovers oil on a local ranch and becomes obsessed with buying the land. When the ranch’s fifth-generation owner, Luke James, refuses to sell, Archer resorts to violent tactics, enlisting the help of a hired gun to intimidate James.
“It’s no secret that we live in a time of complete division,” Turner said. “Decisions for us are made with greed at the helm. That’s the main conflict in ‘Legacy.’”
Actor Winston Gantt, who portrays the sheriff’s hired help in “Legacy River,” added that he likes that the film steers clear of neatly wrapping everything up at the end.
“I love films that challenge the mind,” Gantt said. “A lot of films that we go see, you already have an idea of what is probably going to end before the movie starts. In life, we don’t always know how things are going to turn out, so for me, I gravitate more toward movies that portray how life really is.”
Turner agreed.
“This really is one of those movies that you have to watch, and every person is going to come out with something a little bit different,” Turner said. “As a director, the films I like to make are the ones that make you think. I want the audience to talk about scenes, to see themselves in it and ask what they would do.”
Turner sees this movie premiere event as a first step in a larger vision to bring film to Morganton. His long-term goal is to build a soundstage in Morganton that will attract big-budget Hollywood movies.
“This area has a lot to offer as far as film locations,” Turner said. “People want to come to Lake James and shoot outside, but it would make it so much easier if they could shoot outside and then go back to a soundstage.”
He believes plans like these would also help revitalize the local economy and support local businesses.
“It would generate a lot of jobs,” Turner said. “There would be construction jobs, security jobs, all that good stuff, but it would also help out the local tax base. When you have a $20 million project come to town, they’ve got to order food from somewhere. When they get time off, they’ll go to local stores, so everybody benefits.”
In addition to creating a hub for film production, Turner also imagines a film festival in Morganton in the future. He believes that by anchoring the festival in the community, it could become a significant boon to the local economy. Turner said he would create itineraries for festival visitors highlighting local restaurants, breweries, and other businesses, as well as nearby natural attractions, such as Lake James and the Blue Ridge Mountains.
“One Circle wants to be able to stay here and continue to shoot our films here,” Turner said. “Our goal is to build a film empire right here in Burke County that enriches our community by giving back, building small local businesses and creating local jobs.”
The world premiere of “Legacy River” at Marquee Cinemas will run from Friday, May 21 through Sunday, May 23. The theater is at 101 S. Green St. in Morganton. Showings will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, noon Saturday and 3 p.m. Saturday. For information, call the Marquee Cinema box office at 828-437-4640 or visit “One Circle Films” on Facebook.