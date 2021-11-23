Multi-generational story highlights family history

GRANITE FALLS – A local family history story spanning more than 70 years illustrates the delights and hardships of farm life in early 20th century.
“Isma: Memoir of a Catawba Valley Family,” edited by Kay Huffman Gregory, provides an unvarnished history of daily living in the Catawba River Valley of western North Carolina.
Overflowing with Southern food, religious faith, historic photographs and fierce family love, this memoir spans from the 1895 birth of Isma Moretz Huffman to the current lives of her surviving children and grandchildren. This book is a reissue of Isma Moretz Huffman’s “Memories Dedicated to my Grandchildren” that she published for her family in 1967 and again in a longer version in 1972.
This story begins on a small farm by the Middle Little River in the Bethlehem community of Alexander County, where Isma was born. Isma lived on this farm from her birth in 1895 until her widowed mother’s remarriage in 1912. At that point, the family moved across the Catawba River to Huffman’s Cove in Northwest Hickory to live with their new stepfather, Daniel Monroe Huffman. A year later, Isma married Arthur Huffman. The couple settled on Huffman’s Cove, and over the next 61 years, raised a family of seven children. Isma shares the joys and travails of raising a farming family through two World Wars and the Great Depression. She depicts a lifestyle without modern conveniences, a way of life unknown to many in the early 21st century.
Gregory preserves her grandmother’s original text, but embellishes it with more than 100 historic family photographs and new material, including a section in which 11 of Isma and Arthur’s grandchildren, as well as their two daughters and one surviving daughter-in-law, offer their memories of life on Huffman’s Cove.
“The more deeply personal the story, the more honestly it reflects not just the history of one family, but the daily lifestyle lived by most in this region in the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries,” Gregory said.
For more information on the book and to schedule book club presentations, contact Kay Huffman Gregory at Isma.Info21@gmail.com. The book is available on Amazon.