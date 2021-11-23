Multi-generational story highlights family history

Overflowing with Southern food, religious faith, historic photographs and fierce family love, this memoir spans from the 1895 birth of Isma Moretz Huffman to the current lives of her surviving children and grandchildren. This book is a reissue of Isma Moretz Huffman’s “Memories Dedicated to my Grandchildren” that she published for her family in 1967 and again in a longer version in 1972.

This story begins on a small farm by the Middle Little River in the Bethlehem community of Alexander County, where Isma was born. Isma lived on this farm from her birth in 1895 until her widowed mother’s remarriage in 1912. At that point, the family moved across the Catawba River to Huffman’s Cove in Northwest Hickory to live with their new stepfather, Daniel Monroe Huffman. A year later, Isma married Arthur Huffman. The couple settled on Huffman’s Cove, and over the next 61 years, raised a family of seven children. Isma shares the joys and travails of raising a farming family through two World Wars and the Great Depression. She depicts a lifestyle without modern conveniences, a way of life unknown to many in the early 21st century.