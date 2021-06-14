Multiple bear sightings reported

Summer is a good time for a nap under a shade tree, and at least one bear in Morganton took that seriously last week.

Jonathan Cook was with a friend at the Bojangles on Burkemont Avenue about a week ago when they were told about a bear in a tree.

He said they saw an officer with the Morganton Department of Public Safety parked near the bear and walked up to check it out.

“It’s not something that happens every day, you know?” Cook said. “Just simple miracles from God.”

A social media post made Sunday reported that a black bear had been seen on Avery Avenue near Food Matters.

On Monday, residents reported a bear sighting at Glenwood Hills apartment complex on Burkemont Avenue, but Morganton Department of Public Safety Capt. Jason Whisnant said a city animal control officer who was dispatched to the scene couldn’t find the bear.

Animal Control Officer Kyle Bradshaw said he knew of about three or four separate bear sightings in the last week.

Cook said he worries that deforestation and urbanization are driving wild animals out of their natural habitat and toward places like Morganton.