Multiple bear sightings reported

Summer is a good time for a nap under a shade tree, and at least one bear in Morganton took that seriously last week.
Jonathan Cook was with a friend at the Bojangles on Burkemont Avenue about a week ago when they were told about a bear in a tree.
He said they saw an officer with the Morganton Department of Public Safety parked near the bear and walked up to check it out.
“It’s not something that happens every day, you know?” Cook said. “Just simple miracles from God.”
A social media post made Sunday reported that a black bear had been seen on Avery Avenue near Food Matters.
On Monday, residents reported a bear sighting at Glenwood Hills apartment complex on Burkemont Avenue, but Morganton Department of Public Safety Capt. Jason Whisnant said a city animal control officer who was dispatched to the scene couldn’t find the bear.
Animal Control Officer Kyle Bradshaw said he knew of about three or four separate bear sightings in the last week.
Cook said he worries that deforestation and urbanization are driving wild animals out of their natural habitat and toward places like Morganton.
“I think that not only does that endanger them, but I think that there’s a lot of wildlife that, you know, that’s kept in their own environment that some of us don’t need to be exposed to,” Cook said. “Seeing a bear cub behind the Bojangles is one thing, but it’s also a warning sign because the mother bear could be anywhere from 10 to 15 feet off.”
He was concerned about what that could mean for someone who might accidentally stand between a mother bear and her cubs.
“What happens when the mother bear meets a helpless woman with her toddler and her infant, you know?” Cook said. “I think that is something that we definitely need to take into consideration.”
The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission offers the following tips on its website about what to do if someone sees a bear:
Stay calm and don’t run away
Speak in an assertive voice, start clapping and hold your hands over your head to appear larger
Back up and slowly walk away
Keep children close and pets locked up
Do not approach, surround or corner the bear
Don’t feed any bears or wild animals, and make sure any trash is securely locked away from bears
Bradshaw also recommended making sure to feed any pets inside, and avoid having bird feeders out.
If someone sees a bear in a tree, it may be that the bear was spooked by an animal or people, the commission said on its website. Stay away from the tree the bear climbed and it should leave when it no longer feels threatened, possibly at night, the website said.
Anyone who needs assistance can call the Burke County Emergency Communications Center at 828-437-1911 for immediate assistance, or for more general questions can Bradshaw directly at 828-584-2627.
