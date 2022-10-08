Multiple puppies in deplorable condition dumped at Burke property

Burke County Animal Services officials are looking for whoever set out a large group of dogs and puppies, some with pressure sores and many with skin issues.

Animal Services has been able to trap 10 of the dogs and puppies so far, but suspect around 10 others are still on the vacant property off of N.C. 126 in Morganton, said Kaitlin Settlemyre, director of Burke County Animal Services.

Settlemyre said they are asking for the public's assistance for any information about the animals, and assistance to help care for them.

She said Animal Services received a call from a man who owns a farm nearby about some dogs taking down one of his goats. She said Animal Services arrived at the property and found a lot of dogs in deplorable health, with what appears to be mange.

Settlemyre said animal enforcement officers were able to catch some of the dogs but they are pretty shy so officers also set traps to catch more.

“Whenever we were able to actually bring them into the shelter, we brought our veterinarian in and she looked at them and it appeared that these dogs were recently in some sort of confinement,” Settlemyre said. “They've got muscle atrophy, which is not normal for a dog that's kind of been out there on its own because they're normally out running around using those muscles, so they have pretty good muscle strength. But they have muscle atrophy as well as some of the dogs had some metal shaving markings on their teeth showing that they had been chewing on a kennel at some point.

“There were several that had pressure sores showing that they were in some sort of enclosure that they couldn’t really move or kind of get out of an uncomfortable position. So we do feel like these animals are being kept in confinement at some point and we're just asking if the public if anybody knows any information about these dogs, that could possibly give us a lead on who could have done this.”

Settlemyre said it’s their belief the dogs were dumped on the property, which is secluded and heavily wooded.

As of Friday, two of the animals had been euthanized due to their bad condition, with a third one that may have to be humanely euthanized, she said. One of the dogs euthanized had severely infected open pressure sores and its lymph nodes were swollen and another had a pretty severe heart murmur on top of the really terrible skin issues, Settlemyre said.

On top of wanting any information on where the dogs came from, they will need long-term care.

Settlemyre said it will likely take six to eight weeks of care and treatment before the dogs would be ready for adoption. She is asking for people willing to foster the dogs. She said that’s is needed to truly save them.

“So that's where fosters are really going to come into play if we want a good shot at helping these dogs get a good second chance at life because they are treatable,” Settlemyre said. “It's just going to be expensive.”

She said the dogs, which all appear under a year old, are shy, but they're not mean or aggressive, they just have had no positive human interaction. So they've got to gain trust before they can start any sort of training, she said.

The Burke County Animal Services Foundation is taking donations to help care for the dogs. Settlemyre said the initial treatment for the first round of medicine, shampoos and food is coming out to about $150 per dog. The dogs have to be on a higher-quality food to heal so they are being fed Hill’s Science Diet Puppy, she said.

Donations can be made in cash or check to Burke County Animal Services Foundation and can be dropped off at Animal Services, 425 Kirksey Drive, Morganton. The foundation’s website is www.burkecountyanimalservicesfoundation.com.

Animal Services has plenty of healthy dogs and cats up for adoption.

Settlemyre said the shelter has been struggling with owners not reclaiming their pets or owner surrenders. She’s asking that if money is a problem for a pet owner, to please come down to the shelter and talk to them about the issues before surrounding their pet.

Animal Services has a pet food pantry and other options to help families keep their pets, she said.

People also can donate to the pantry by either dropping off items at the shelter; but if shopping online is your thing, donations of food can be ordered and delivered to Animal Services. Settlemyre said they are always in need of cat food and the dog food and the pantry is running low.

People also can sponsor adoptions, with dogs being $125 and $90 for cats. The sponsorships can be paid for with cash or checks at Burke County Animal Services. To see animals available for adoption or to keep up with the latest, visit the shelter’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/burkecountyanimalservices.