Multiple services to offer prayers for community, nation

Local residents will have at least three opportunities to observe the National Day of Prayer in Burke County this year.

The National Day of Prayer takes place the first Thursday of May across the country. People are encouraged to organize public events to pray for the nation and their communities. The tradition was established in 1952 with Congressional legislation, according to a previous News Herald article.

The theme for this year’s NDP is “Exalt the Lord Who Has Established Us,” inspired by Colossians 2:6-7, which reads: “As you have therefore received Christ Jesus the Lord, so walk in him, rooted and built up in him and established in the faith, as you have been taught, abounding in it with thanksgiving.”

Morganton

The Burke County National Day of Prayer service will take place at noon Thursday, May 5, on the front lawn of First Baptist Church of Morganton at 502 W. Union St.

The Morganton service was held on the grounds of the historic Old Burke County Courthouse square until 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Organizers shared the event online via a live-stream that year. In 2021, they moved the event to FBC, since the courthouse square was undergoing renovations at the time.

“We always cover every detail of the NDP events with prayer and follow God’s leading on those details,” said Nancy Whalley, chair of the Burke County NDP committee. “After seeking his direction, we unanimously voted to have First Baptist Church as the venue this year.”

She believes recognizing the National Day of Prayer is a vital duty for Christians to honor God.

“We play a major role for the whole of his body to offer an opportunity for corporate prayer to repent for our divisions and lack of honor toward one another, and to pray for our community and nation’s leadership,” Whalley said. “We take our role very seriously and consider it our honor and privilege to serve our King this way. It is very important that we come together in corporate prayer in our community.”

The service will feature a lineup of local community leaders and pastors praying for various aspects of life, including:

Naomi Smith: Opening Prayer/Prayer for Nation 2022

Pastor Raul Hernandez: Prayer for Families

The Rev. David Doster: Prayer for the Church

Beth Davidson: Prayer for Business

Dillon Sain: Prayer for Education

The Rev Drue Thompson: Prayer for Military/Public Safety

The Rev. Eddie Bunton: Prayer for Media

The Rev. Dr. George Logan: Prayer for Government

Celebration Church will provide special music during the service, and Willette McIntosh will sing the National Anthem. Emmitt LaBelle will play the bagpipes, and Brian Kelly will blow a ceremonial shofar.

Some chairs will be available for the outdoor service, but Whalley recommended that people bring their own chairs to use, if possible.

Drexel

Drexel Memorial Baptist Church will hold a National Day of Prayer service called “Prayer on the Square” at noon Thursday, May 5, at the Downtown Drexel Park at 118 Church St., according to church member Beth Cook.

“We’ve never done it (an NDP service) there in Drexel,” Cook said. “We just felt like it was a need in our community.”

The service will be hosted by Lonnie Brown, pastor of Drexel Memorial Baptist. Church members will pray for seven different “Centers of Influence,” including families, churches, workplaces, schools, military, government and media.

“We have invited several members of the community to speak, including Dr. David Burleson, director of New Dimensions Charter School, and Dr. Dave Kistler, president of Hope Ministries International/evangelist,” Cook said.

She encouraged people to participate in the prayer event.

“Millions will gather in person and pray in their local communities,” Cook said. “Please join us to pray for our nation at this critical time.”

She also recommended that people bring their own chairs to use during the outdoor service.

Valdese

The Catawba River Baptist Association is sponsoring an evening prayer meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 5, at Jacumin Plaza at 137 W. Main St. in Valdese.

Robby Smith, director of missions for the association, said the event will last around an hour and will feature eight different prayer leaders who will lead prayers on various topics from government and law enforcement to family, churches and education.

“In the Scripture, we see that people learn in groups – we learn from one another,” Smith said. “We are a community made up of diverse people, so when we come together, we learn from one another, and our prayers seem to be more powerful.”

Smith said the idea behind the evening rally is to be able to offer something for people who are working through the day, as well as those who live in the eastern portion of the county.

“The event at First Baptist in Morganton is wonderful, but some find it difficult to participate in the middle of the day,” he said. “Everyone is invited to the evening event, especially those who cannot attend the noon event.”

Smith said the National Day of Prayer is an important event because prayer helps people of faith center their thoughts on something bigger than themselves. Smith said this gives Christians the perspective and power they need to find peace and guidance in their lives.

“Prayer is the one way we know we can reach the person who can make all the difference in our world,” Smith said. “It also changes who we are as a person. It makes us more Christ-honoring, it brings peace into our life as we pray, it brings order in our minds and gives direction.”

