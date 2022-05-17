 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Carolina Cooperative Extension News

Multitude of millipedes no cause for alarm

It’s hot outside. We’ve also had abundant rainfall, which has left us with saturated soils throughout the area.

These events are the perfect setting for a millipede invasion. The greenhouse millipede is the most common millipede in the U.S. No more than an inch long, this pesky critter goes mostly unnoticed until these two weather events occur together.

Oxidus gracilis or greenhouse millipedes live outside for the most part, but when soils become soggy, they search for higher, drier ground. They become very obvious on sidewalks, driveways and carports and eventually they make it to the basement. This is when folks panic and call the office.

Because of the sometimes large numbers that show up, people fear that they have an infestation. This isn’t the case, and millipedes quickly die after coming inside. They can be swept up or vacuumed, but insecticides are not effective and are not recommended.

These insects are completely harmless and don’t bite or sting. They’ll eventually go away, but until then, they are just one of those summer pests that we have to learn to live with.

But I really hate it when they crunch under my feet!

For more information on millipedes, visit https://bit.ly/3yBTGa2.

Donna Teasley is an Extension agent specializing in consumer horticulture for Burke County. Contact her at 828-764-9480 or donna_teasley@ncsu.edu. The N.C. Cooperative Extension — Burke County Center is at 130 Ammons Drive, Suite 2, in Morganton. For information, visit burke.ces.ncsu.edu.

