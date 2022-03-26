Mural honors memory of charitable resident

VALDESE — The Children’s Park in Valdese has a new interactive mural, thanks to a local donor.

The Friends of the Valdese Rec had been looking for a way to revive the park and thought a painted mural was the answer, Beth Heile, the organization’s president, said. After seeing Sam’s Recycled Art pieces around the area, the organization decided metal silhouettes of children with a painted background provided the ultimate solution. For funding, the Friends spoke to members of the community until they found the perfect match.

The family of the late Glenn Richard Zimmerman was looking for a way to recognize Zimmerman for the countless times he helped those who needed a hand up. Brought up extremely poor in Valdese in a home that had no plumbing, Zimmerman knew what it meant to go without food and necessities. After working hard over the years to become a successful businessman, he quietly gave back to families and children when the opportunity presented itself.

As a Realtor, he would forgo his commission if it would help a family secure their first home and, as a landlord, he would be patient with tenants if they came upon a rough patch. There also are many stories to tell of the hitchhikers he often brought home for a home-cooked meal. The admirable trait of Zimmerman was that he usually helped strangers or people he just met, who seemed down on their luck, not already in programs or asking for help, but just needed someone to give them a boost. Many lives were changed because of his discreet generosity.

Brightening up a part of Valdese with the mural is the perfect way to remember Zimmerman and his efforts to brighten up families’ lives when they needed it most. The mural is painted on two walls of the picnic shelter, and there is a hopscotch board painted on the walkway that leads to the mural. The Zimmerman family donated $4,500 to make the mural possible, and Sam’s Recycled Art donated some of its time and talents. The Valdese Town Council granted permission for the project.

The organization held a dedication of the mural with the Zimmerman family Sunday, March 20. As part of the event, the Friends hosted a free carnival for children that included games, prizes and cotton candy.

The Children’s Park is at Torre Pellice Street and U.S. 70 on the east side of town. It was built to honor the memory of five Valdese children who were killed when the bomb shelter they were playing in accidentally exploded in 1972.