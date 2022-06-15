Mural, park projects to recall minority neighborhoods

The Olive Hill Community Economic Development Corporation plans to showcase the history of local African Americans through two public projects.

The organization launched an initiative called “Communities in Unity” that includes plans for a public mural and art park celebrating the historic African American neighborhoods of Morganton. The “Unity Corner Mural and Public Art Park” will be located at the corner of East Union Street and Bouchelle Street next to Gaston Chapel AME Church. The mural will be created on the wall of the Legal Aid building there.

A press release on the projects outlines the vision “to create public art that will beautify and enhance a historic downtown space with displays that reflect the local Black identity, consciousness and social structures.” It notes that during the early- to mid-20th century, “Burke County was very segregated, with distinct neighborhoods where minorities were allowed to reside.”

“According to Burke County census records, many of these citizens were servants in others’ homes — cooks, maids, factory workers, business owners, etc.,” said Beverly Carlton, president and CEO of the OHCEDC. “This venture will highlight the lost historical accomplishment of the African American Burke and Morganton community citizens.”

The organization is asking local African Americans to consider sharing pictures, stories or poetry from the 1920s to 1960s, or even from present day, that they feel would be appropriate to have represented on the mural.

“This project is not just about stories and historical material, it is about getting the communities aware of the effort to unite our shared stories under one umbrella — the mural,” Carlton said.

People can submit items and information to OHCEDC in person at 200 S. College St., Suite A, in Morganton or email them to ohcecdc.org. Items are due by Aug. 1.

“This information will inspire the selected artist, and some collected items will be part of the ‘Communities in Unity’ display at Morganton City Hall between June and July before our Freedom Jubilee Celebration to kick off the mural project and commemorate (the) Juneteenth 2022 holiday,” Carlton said.

The Freedom Jubilee Celebration will take place at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the corner of Bouchelle and East Union streets in downtown Morganton. The event is free to attend. Carlton said local historical records indicate that residents conducted Juneteenth marches from the Burke County courthouse in 1888, 1893, 1915 and 1921.

“We will acknowledge the effort to create the mural and park, then we will walk up to the (historic Burke County) courthouse amphitheater to continue our community awareness of the program and celebrate the day with education information about Burke County and how our African American ancestors celebrated the announcement of the Emancipation Proclamation,” Carlton said.

The organization also is holding an artists’ call, asking local artists who would be interested in creating the mural to submit proposals. Artists and/or artist teams who apply must live in North Carolina.

Artists can request proposal documents from OHCEDC by calling the office at 828-475-4620 or emailing ohcedc@ohcedc.org and including “Call for Artist Proposal” in the subject line. Applicants must complete the application form and upload it with the following materials in one zipped file (file formats other than those requested will not be considered):

The artist’s or muralist’s concept of theme “Umoja — Unity, Community, Strength.”

Up to four images representative of the applicant’s style of art and list of previous work, artwork and/or mural projects: Each image should be submitted as a separate .jpg file sized at approximately 900 pixels at the longest dimension and no larger than 600 KB. The photos should be accompanied by an image list as a separate .docx or .pdf file providing file name, media and dimensions of the artwork.

Resume and previous mural projects: No more than two pages providing the artist’s/team’s resume and description of previous completed mural projects as a separate .docx or .pdf file.

Completed applications are due by 5 p.m. Aug. 1. Once collected, the application materials will be reviewed by a selection team comprised of African American residents, management and businesses, as well as local artists and individuals from various Burke County cultural arts organizations.

“Selection of finalists and the project artist/team will be based on mural project experience and previous work and designs that meet the aesthetic interests listed above,” Carlton said. “Arts staff will notify applicants of selection results and will make further arrangements with the selected finalists. Our hope is to begin within 45 days after the selection committee makes its final choice, (with) hope to complete by spring 2023.”

OHCEDC hopes to eventually establish collectives of artists who periodically change the murals and art on display in the park as a way to “actively work to combat negativity,” according to the press release.

The organization is asking for the community’s help to make the mural and art park projects a reality.

“The goal is to raise $200,000 for both the mural and the memorial park in remembrance and honor of the Black Downtown Business and Worship District of East Union and Bouchelle streets in their heyday from 1800 to 1969,” Carlton said. “To encourage people to support (the project), we have announced our efforts to the Black Church within Burke County and our local NAACP and other black organizations. There is a display table in the city hall lobby to announce our efforts, along with handout cards and flyers. (We) hope that citizens of Burke County will be open to the project and join our efforts with their gifts, whether through donations (or) volunteering as individuals, organizations or churches.”

People interested in donating can visit ohcedc.org and click on the link for donations. Donations also may be mailed to PO Box 4008, Morganton, NC, 28680-4008.

Staff writer Tammie Gercken can be reached at tgercken@morganton.com.