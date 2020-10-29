Mural to highlight conservation, diversity

A local art studio is raising awareness of environmental stewardship and cultural diversity with a colorful project.
TOSS (The Old School Studio) is helping to sponsor a mural on the side of the building at 212 Avery Ave. in Morganton, which houses Food Matters Market and Bigfoot Climbing Gym, according to a press release from Kathryn Ervin, co-director of TOSS.
The mural, called “Realidades del Sur (Southern Realities),” is being painted by Alexa Eliana Chumpitaz, a Latina full-time visual artist based in Raleigh who works part-time for the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality as an education and outreach graphic designer.
“This initiative celebrates our local ecology to promote a deeper appreciation for the conservation and stewardship of our region,” Ervin said. “Inspired and sponsored by the North Carolina Museum of Art, this mural will promote the biodiversity of our region, along with its cultural diversity by celebrating the perspective and talents of the Hispanic community in North Carolina.”
Funders for the project include the National Endowment for the Arts, the North Carolina Museum of Art, the Huffman Cornwell Foundation, the Morganton Main Street Office, the Industrial Commons and Good Books LLC. It is supported by North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.
“TOSS initially designed the concept of this project, along with NCMA and the Foothills Conservancy, and did the heavy lifting in terms of its development - raising money, designing and facilitating participatory activities and offering administrative, logistical support,” Ervin said.
The mural design will feature a woman captivated by the flight of a Monarch butterfly.
“This figure is part of the landscape, her hair flowing into the Catawba River, feeding into Lake James,” Ervin said. “Around the figure and butterfly, we see regional fauna and flora (their names will be written across the bottom of the mural). We find the dwarf-flowered heartleaf, the worm-eating warbler, an Edmund's snaketail dragonfly, Carolina hemlock, a blue heron with a green sunfish, the bog turtle and a bald eagle.”
Chumpitaz explained the symbolism in the design.
“The Monarch was an important element of the mural from the start,” she said. “There is so much symbolism in butterflies themselves, which is why I love to incorporate them in my designs representing transformation, change, identity - plus they are so vibrant and beautiful. The migration of the Monarch (in Eastern North America making a long, migratory journey to the Sierra Madre Mountains of Mexico) is similar to the story of many Latinx families.”
Chumpitaz graduated from East Carolina University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Illustration in 2015, according to the press release. When not working digitally, she freelances and collaborates as a traditional artist, primarily focusing on painting and illustration. To this date, she has completed two collaborative art installations featured throughout the east coast of the U.S. and 13 murals, ten of which celebrate Latino culture.
Ervin hopes the mural will inspire other rural towns in the South to make public art a priority.
“We must invest in inclusive public art to understand where we have been and our present realities, celebrate our diverse region and citizenry and encourage generative thinking and civic engagement from all to promote our collective futures,” she said.
Ervin is partnering with the Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina to develop an environmental educational program for local students in conjunction with the mural.
“This mural will coincide with student programming over the course of three years, disseminating rich curricular material around conservation, ecology and our diverse, local culture through workshops and public engagement,” Ervin said. “This project has many points of inspiration, but I want to highlight the Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina and their program, ‘Our Big Backyard.’ This summer camp and our joint venture piloting an arts-based environmental stewardship curriculum to Burke County Public Schools has been a major inspiration for this public art initiative.”
Beth Willard Patton, associate director of the Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina, expressed her appreciation for Ervin’s efforts.
“I love that TOSS is doing this, and I think it will be a big contribution to the culture of Morganton,” Patton said.
Ervin cited a study from the University of Pennsylvania that “showed that neighborhoods with vibrant cultural life experience ‘spillover effects,’ which means they experience stronger community and civic engagement, and better health, schooling, personal security and economic revitalization.”
Angela Lombardi, director of outreach and audience engagement for NCMA, shared how excited she is about this opportunity to use public art as a means of community education and engagement.
“The North Carolina Museum of Art is proud to support the creation of this beautiful mural in Morganton,” Lombardi said. “We are dedicated to increasing access to the arts for all communities statewide. We seek opportunities to create dialogue through the arts, especially in public places beyond the walls of the museum. This important work is only made possible through partnerships with dedicated local leaders on the ground, exemplified by Kathryn Ervin’s community-driven work with TOSS Studios. We are excited to see the impact this mural will have on the community of Morganton and beyond!”
For a full project description and artist statement, visit https://www.tosstudio.org/realidades-del-sur.
