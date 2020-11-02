Mural to highlight conservation, Hispanic community

“TOSS initially designed the concept of this project, along with NCMA and the Foothills Conservancy, and did the heavy lifting in terms of its development -- raising money, designing and facilitating participatory activities and offering administrative, logistical support,” Ervin said.

The mural design will feature a woman captivated by the flight of a Monarch butterfly.

“This figure is part of the landscape, her hair flowing into the Catawba River, feeding into Lake James,” Ervin said. “Around the figure and butterfly, we see regional fauna and flora (their names will be written across the bottom of the mural). We find the dwarf-flowered heartleaf, the worm-eating warbler, an Edmund's snaketail dragonfly, Carolina hemlock, a blue heron with a green sunfish, the bog turtle and a bald eagle.”

Chumpitaz explained the symbolism in the design.

“The Monarch was an important element of the mural from the start,” she said. “There is so much symbolism in butterflies themselves, which is why I love to incorporate them in my designs representing transformation, change, identity -- plus they are so vibrant and beautiful. The migration of the Monarch (in Eastern North America making a long, migratory journey to the Sierra Madre Mountains of Mexico) is similar to the story of many Latinx families.”