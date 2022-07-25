Murphy's Farm Apartments open to renters

Some people on social media appear to believe that the newest luxury apartment complex in Morganton is full.

That’s not true, says Logan Smithers, property manager for Murphy’s Farm Apartments, located off Enola Road.

The developer Homes Urban broke ground on the project in May 2021, with a plan for 240 units.

So far, 60 units have been completed, and move-in started on June 28, Smithers said. Of those 60 units, 30 of them have been rented, she said. Smithers said more units should be available in August and each month after until all 240 units are online. She said all of the units should be finished by December.

The apartments are one- and two-bedroom units, with more one-bedroom units currently available. And leases can be six or 13 months, Smithers said.

A one-bedroom, one-bath unit with a patio that is 756 square feet rents for between $1,335 to $1,470, and a one-bedroom, one-bath with 816 square feet rents from $1,360 to $1,495 a month.

A two-bedroom, two-bath with a patio at 1,176 square feet rents ranges from $1,705 to $1,800 a month.

All of the units have electric appliances, including washer and dryer, and rent includes cable and internet, Smithers said.

Some of the other features of the apartments include tile backsplash in the kitchen, granite countertops, wood floors and large closets, according to information from property management company Blue Ridge Companies.

The property is pet-friendly but there are breed restrictions. In addition to being pet-friendly, the complex will have a dog park that should be finished by September, she said. Units are limited to two pets with an extra pet policy fee of $300 to $400 and a monthly pet rent of $15 to $25, according to the information.

Another feature of the apartment complex is its saltwater pool that has a tanning ledge as well as a pool lift that is used to get disabled or injured people into a swimming pool.

Other amenities of the complex include:

Pilates/Yoga studio

Electric vehicle charging stations

Garage/storage available

Fire pit

Picnic/grilling areas

24-Hour fitness center

24-Hour package room

Leash-free dog park

And there’s an added bonus for those who move in this month. Smithers said tenants who move in by July 31 will receive a $250 Visa gift card.

Tours of Murphy’s Farms Apartments are available Monday through Saturday, she said.

To see the availability, take a virtual tour or for more information, visit www.murphysfarmapartments.com.