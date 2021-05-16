Murphy's Farm Development: Making way for the future but remembering the past

Russ recognized leaders in the community who were partners in pushing the project to fruition, including Wood, Western Piedmont Community College former president Michael Helmick and state Rep. Hugh Blackwell.

The company plans to build 240 units but parts of the old will be incorporated into the new.

“And so it's important to us, has been important to us to keep the character of this of this special place,” Davis told those gathered on the property Friday morning.

Davis said the silo barn will be the development’s leasing building. He expects that building renovation to be completed in a year.

The apartment buildings, of which there will be eight with three stories, will be constructed one after the other, Davis said. The first one of which he expects to be completed in 15 months.

Davis said the project will be fully completed by October 2022.