Murphy's Farm Development: Making way for the future but remembering the past

The beauty of Morganton and Burke County seem to take outsiders by surprise.
That’s what happened when the founder of Homes Urban, Russ Davis, came to look at a piece of property off Enola Road that was previously used by Broughton Hospital.
On Friday, Davis and officials from Morganton and Burke County broke ground on the property that will hold a luxury apartment development.
Davis said his phone rang one day in December 2018, and it was Alan Wood, president and CEO of Burke Development Inc., telling him Burke County has a need for housing and invited Davis to visit. Davis said Wood went on to then tell him why he should want to build apartments in the county.
A month or two later, Davis drove up to Morganton by himself and met with Wood, who took him on a tour of the city.
“And I immediately knew what you all already know. And that is, this is an amazing, extraordinary place. And a great community,” Davis said during the groundbreaking event. “And from the moment I saw it, I knew we wanted to be a part of this.”
The name of the development is Murphy’s Farm, which pays homage to Dr. Patrick Murphy. He was a doctor at Broughton Hospital in the 1800s who believed in treating the mentally ill and improving their lives, not just warehousing them, Davis said. Murphy was instrumental in creating a farm at the hospital as part of patient therapy, he said.
Russ recognized leaders in the community who were partners in pushing the project to fruition, including Wood, Western Piedmont Community College former president Michael Helmick and state Rep. Hugh Blackwell.
The company plans to build 240 units but parts of the old will be incorporated into the new.
“And so it's important to us, has been important to us to keep the character of this of this special place,” Davis told those gathered on the property Friday morning.
Davis said the silo barn will be the development’s leasing building. He expects that building renovation to be completed in a year.
The apartment buildings, of which there will be eight with three stories, will be constructed one after the other, Davis said. The first one of which he expects to be completed in 15 months.
Davis said the project will be fully completed by October 2022.
Two other old barns on the property that also were used by Broughton Hospital will be used for future commercial use, Davis said. He said he could see them becoming an events venue or possibly a brewery. A white building that sits across the road from the two barns is currently being used by the state but is on the property that Homes Urban now owns. Davis said the state will use the building for another two years and then it will likely become parking for whatever the two barns become.
Robert Morgan, president of Homes Urban, said the development will have every amenity imaginable.
The old silo barn won’t be just a leasing office. It also will house fitness and yoga rooms, a club room, some conference rooms and micro offices for tenants who need a place to work, Morgan said. He said a lot of apartment tenants take advantage of the micro offices even before COVID-19 because they work from home.
“We will have a beautiful swimming pool on the plateau overlooking the long views out to the mountains and they'll have some grilling stations, fire pits, and, obviously, lounging areas around the pool,” Morgan said.
On the far side of the property will be an additional grilling area as well as a dog park, Morgan said.
“One interesting thing that differentiates this community from other communities is gonna be the use of these historic barns, what we call our amenity area. There's gonna be a certain authenticity to the product type you're just not going to find anywhere else,” Morgan said. “We traditionally go build a new building for our clubhouse, and we know people are extremely attracted to the historic structures and the story that they tell, which will be differentiate and make this project really unique, not just for Morganton but really for our industry.
“So we're really excited about that. And that's one of the reasons I think that we were also attracted to the opportunity to utilize these historic buildings in that context.”