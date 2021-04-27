Museum plans reopening, debuts updated exhibits

After more than a year of being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the History Museum of Burke County has great news.

“We are alive,” said Claude Sitton, the museum’s executive director. “The museum is re-opening to the public. The admission is still free and visitors are welcome.

“Some rules have changed — just ‘take your shots,’ wear a mask, keep a proper distance from others, be ready to have your temperature taken and see what the museum has to offer. We will greet you by wearing our masks.”

The museum will reopen Tuesday on its normal operating schedule, which is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays at 201 W. Meeting St. in Morganton. The affiliated Railroad Depot Museum at 624 S. Green St. in Morganton will reopen as well, from 1-3 p.m. Saturdays.

“The main factors to reopening were the health and safety of our staff and volunteers when dealing with outsiders,” said museum curator Phyllis Wogan. “Now that we’ve all had the vaccinations, we can breathe easier. We follow the CDC protocols to the letter. If anything, we all are overcautious because of age and health concerns. I’d say the History Museum is one of the safest places you can visit in Burke County.”