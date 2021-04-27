Museum plans reopening, debuts updated exhibits

After more than a year of being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the History Museum of Burke County has great news.
“We are alive,” said Claude Sitton, the museum’s executive director. “The museum is re-opening to the public. The admission is still free and visitors are welcome.
“Some rules have changed — just ‘take your shots,’ wear a mask, keep a proper distance from others, be ready to have your temperature taken and see what the museum has to offer. We will greet you by wearing our masks.”
The museum will reopen Tuesday on its normal operating schedule, which is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays at 201 W. Meeting St. in Morganton. The affiliated Railroad Depot Museum at 624 S. Green St. in Morganton will reopen as well, from 1-3 p.m. Saturdays.
“The main factors to reopening were the health and safety of our staff and volunteers when dealing with outsiders,” said museum curator Phyllis Wogan. “Now that we’ve all had the vaccinations, we can breathe easier. We follow the CDC protocols to the letter. If anything, we all are overcautious because of age and health concerns. I’d say the History Museum is one of the safest places you can visit in Burke County.”
In addition to requiring masks, social distancing and temperature checks, the museum will only offer group tours for up to four people without an appointment, said Waits Gordon, chair of its board of directors. Groups of five or more will be required to contact the museum in advance at 828-437-1777 to schedule a tour.
The museum has masks and hand sanitizer available to visitors who need them.
“Our dedication to our staff, volunteers and visitors and following all CDC guidelines will guide our operations,” Gordon said.
During the yearlong shutdown, the museum’s curators were busy updating and reorganizing many of the exhibits, so visitors will have new discoveries to make when the museum reopens.
“With time on our hands and lots of money left in the 2020 budget, we were able to upgrade the military exhibit,” Wogan said. “We had a new shelf added to the model airplane display, making it possible to fulfill our director’s promise to the donor to show all 1,200 models. There are three new glass display cases with three shelves each — a huge difference from the large, table top display cases that came from the Belk store downtown, vintage 1980s. We have added vintage photographs to each case.”
The military exhibit also includes World War I-era “trench art” made by military personnel from Valdese, including a necklace made out of bullets by Pvt. Jesse H. Messer, donated by Charles Church, his son-in-law, and a tank figurine made by Sgt. Atlee Brinkley, donated by Jim Brinkley, his nephew.
“The trench art, along with the trench war photos, helps visitors visualize the stress of the situation and the grim reality of that kind of combat,” Wogan said.
The museum will continue to upgrade its exhibits after it reopens.
“Most projects are small, while we wait for Jim Warlick’s ‘Workers Legacy Exhibition,’ which is due to come into our main exhibit space in June,” Wogan said. “Jim will need all of us available to assist him.”
The museum is looking to recruit more volunteers to serve as docents, said Dana Whisnant, docent coordinator. The museum will hold a docent orientation training session from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. All COVID-19 safety protocols will be observed. People may register for the training by contacting the museum at 828-437-1777 or Whisnant at 828-413-1047.
Wogan encouraged people to stop by the museum to see what’s new.
“We are always adding new things to our exhibits,” she said. “With 10,000-square-feet of display space, you’ll never see everything in one visit. If you haven’t been before, or maybe not in many years, you will truly be amazed.”
Gordon shared her enthusiasm.
“Our museum staff and volunteers are excited and ready to get back to work relaying our proud history of Burke County to our visitors from near and far,” Gordon said.
For more information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org.
