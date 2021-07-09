Museum recognized with multiple history awards

According to Jacumin, those who recanted were sold into slavery, while the rest of the community walked 125 miles across the Alps into Switzerland.

“They headed off across the mountains, some of them barefoot, in the snow, weak from exhaustion and hunger,” Jacumin said. “There was a little town they went through, and a guy wrote a book on their passing through, saying that it looked like they wished their arms would drop off so they wouldn’t have to carry them anymore.”

Jacumin believes telling the story of the Waldensian people’s perseverance in the face of adversity will continue to encourage future generations of Christians to remain faithful to God regardless of the circumstances they face.

“You wouldn’t believe that people went through what they did and still kept the faith,” he said.

Community involvement has always been another critical piece of Jacumin’s vision for the Trail of Faith.

“At Christmastime, we have the Trail of Lights,” he said. “We’ve probably had hundreds of thousands of people come to see that through the years.”