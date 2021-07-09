Museum recognized with multiple history awards

VALDESE — The North Carolina Society of Historians recently presented a local museum with multiple prestigious awards for excellence.
The Waldensian Trail of Faith, an outdoor museum dedicated to preserving and presenting the history of the Waldensian people who originally settled Valdese in 1893, won three NCSH awards in 2020.
Maxine McCall, president of NCSH, presented former member of the N.C. Senate Jim Jacumin, founder and president of the Trail of Faith, with the Museum Award of Excellence, the Multimedia Award of Excellence and President’s Award for their achievements.
“I don’t think I’ve ever seen so much enthusiasm from the judges about an entry as I’ve seen from the Trail of Faith,” McCall said. “It is an amazing project, and the judges were unanimous in their praise for every aspect of the project — the idea, the execution of it and the involvement of the community.”
Each year, the Society of Historians presents awards in many different categories ranging from books to news and magazine articles, journals, multi-media productions, collections of artifacts and museums devoted to the history and heritage of the state. McCall said 2020 was an exceptional year with several outstanding entries. Still, The Trail of Faith rose to the top.
“I’m really appreciative of the recognition,” Jacumin said. “A number of people have been involved in different aspects of it over the years, working to make it better and better.”
Founded in 1993, The Waldensian Trail of Faith is an 11-acre outdoor museum displaying the history of the Waldensian people. The property contains 15 full-scale recreations of buildings and monuments that portray each stage of their journey from the valleys of northern Italy across the Alps into Switzerland and eventually to their current home in the foothills of western North Carolina.
Jacumin said the museum’s primary goal is two-fold: to preserve the history of the Waldensian people and encourage others with the story of their faithfulness to God in the face of seemingly insurmountable odds.
“The history of the Waldensian people is a powerful story that I think will make everyone that is exposed to it a better person,” Jacumin said. “Sometimes you can write a book that everyone wants to read, but I think the folks that settled this community lived the kind of life that everyone needs to come see.”
Jacumin explained that for centuries, the Waldensian people lived in the valleys of northern Italy. Under the constant threat of persecution, they worshipped in secret and sent out missionaries to evangelize surrounding villages until the 17th century, when the Duke of Savoy finally exiled them from the region.
“They had a choice to make,” Jacumin said. “The king said, ‘If you’ll give up your faith, we’ll let you live in the valley in peace; if not, we’ll exile you.’”
According to Jacumin, those who recanted were sold into slavery, while the rest of the community walked 125 miles across the Alps into Switzerland.
“They headed off across the mountains, some of them barefoot, in the snow, weak from exhaustion and hunger,” Jacumin said. “There was a little town they went through, and a guy wrote a book on their passing through, saying that it looked like they wished their arms would drop off so they wouldn’t have to carry them anymore.”
Jacumin believes telling the story of the Waldensian people’s perseverance in the face of adversity will continue to encourage future generations of Christians to remain faithful to God regardless of the circumstances they face.
“You wouldn’t believe that people went through what they did and still kept the faith,” he said.
Community involvement has always been another critical piece of Jacumin’s vision for the Trail of Faith.
“At Christmastime, we have the Trail of Lights,” he said. “We’ve probably had hundreds of thousands of people come to see that through the years.”
In addition to the annual light show, the museum also holds a community Sunrise Service every year on Easter Sunday. In 2019, they added a dramatic presentation of a stone rolling away, revealing the entrance to an empty cave symbolizing the resurrection of Christ.
“It took us about six months to figure out how to do that,” Jacumin said. “It was cold and rainy, just a terrible Easter Sunday morning. I was just hoping and praying for maybe 50 people.”
According to Jacumin, more than 700 people attended the service to witness the dramatization. McCall cited this kind of community involvement as a significant factor in NCSH’s decision to give this year’s awards to the Trail of Faith.
“The Trail of Faith has an extensive involvement in the community,” McCall said. “They do a Christmas lights celebration, a fabulous Easter program and a Fourth of July thing. They really try to pull the community in.”
The Waldensian Trail of Faith is located at 401 Church St. in Valdese. It is open for self-guided audio tours and guided tours for groups of 10 or more Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, contact 828-874-1893 or visit waldensiantrailoffaith.org.