Music of Motown coming to TGIF stage

Friday is the ultimate evening of the week, and The Legacy Motown Revue is the Ultimate Motown Tribute Band.

On Friday, June 17, The Legacy will take the stage for the next TGIF concert series at 7 p.m. on the historic courthouse square.

Band Leader Stan Stigail dreamed of starting a tribute to legendary groups during his time as musical director and pianist touring with Bill Pinckney’s Original Drifters. Since the passing of his friend, Bill, “this desire grew stronger … thus the inception of The Legacy.”

This high-energy band pays tribute to the legendary icons of Motown, made up of four talented performers who sing and dance. Their six-piece horn band transports you back in time to one of the most influential times of American music history. The Legacy transports you back to the days of The Drifters, The Coasters, The Jackson’s, Earth Wind & Fire, The Temptations and many more.

Food and beverage vendors will open at 6 p.m. and the music begins at 7 p.m.