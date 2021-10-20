Music Series continues with Diali Cissokho & Kaira Ba

HICKORY - The City of Hickory’s 2021 Sails Original Music Series, presented by Frye Regional Medical Center, continues with Diali Cissokho & Kaira Ba on Friday, Oct. 22, at 6:30 p.m. in Downtown Hickory.

Diali Cissokho & Kaira Ba ecstatically explore the spiritual songs, stories, and rhythms of Senegal’s millennia-old Mandé culture. Cissokho comes from a long line of prominent musical storytellers known as griots who are entrusted to maintain a West African village’s genealogies and important ceremonial affairs through song. But he is much more than a preservationist. Cissokho and his band, Kaira Ba, effortlessly integrate the traditional sounds of the kora with a modern rush of electric guitar and an exuberant rhythm section. Together, Diali Cissokho & Kaira Ba sustain one of West Africa’s most expressive legacies with their own energetic interpretations.

The band formed in North Carolina in January 2011, shortly after Cissokho’s immigration to the United States, and includes Diali Keba Cissokho (kora, vocals), Jonathan Henderson (bass), Will Ridenour (percussion), John Westmoreland (guitar), and Austin McCall (drum set).