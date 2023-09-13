HICKORY — Music fans will enjoy a change of venue for a special Sails Original Music Series concert, featuring Amanda Anne Platt & The Honeycutters, at the Samuel William Davis Sr. Multipurpose Field in Hickory this Friday, Sept. 15, at 7 p.m.

“One of the Sails Original Music Series favorites, Amanda brings news songs and the same great folk-rock band back to town,” said Bob Sinclair, coordinator for the Sails Original Music Series.

The music of Asheville, North Carolina based outfit Amanda Anne Platt & The Honeycutters is nuanced, bringing insight and wit to the stories Platt tells through songwriting. Lyrically driven, the band’s country roots music often inspires introspection, whether it be about life on the road, heartache or hope.

There is an empathetic and charming wit ingrained in Platt’s songwriting. She has a knack for accessing a deep well of emotion and applying it to her storytelling, whether she is writing from her own experiences or immersing herself into the melody of emotions in another person’s life.

Performing along with Platt, The Honeycutters are Matt Smith (pedal steel and electric guitars), Kevin Williams (keys/vocals), Rick Cooper (bass/vocals), and Evan Martin (drums/vocals).

Samuel William Davis Sr. Multipurpose Field (730 Third St., SW) sits on the corner of Seventh Avenue SW and Third Street SW in Hickory, across from Brown Penn Recreation Center. Audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to enjoy the show.

Started in 2012, the city of Hickory’s Sails Original Music Series showcases well-crafted, live music by bringing original music artists to Hickory. Original music is defined as music that is written or composed by the artist who performs it.

The music series continues this month with free concerts at 7 p.m. every Friday in September. Rissi Palmer will perform on Union Square on Sept. 22. Brother Boys will finish out the series under The Sails on Sept. 29.

The Sails Original Music Series presents excellent musical entertainment from national and international touring acts with the support of numerous sponsors. Thanks to sponsors Atriax, Neill Construction Company, Protection Products, Metronet, Bob Sinclair Music, Larry’s Music & Sound, Pfahlert Creative Labs, Olde Hickory Brewery and Crowne Plaza.

For more information about the Sails Original Music Series and upcoming bands, please visit www.HickoryNC.gov/SailsMusic and follow the Sails Original Music Series Facebook page, www.facebook.com/SailsMusic.