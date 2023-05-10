HICKORY – The city of Hickory's 2023 Sails Original Music Series continues this week with The Foreign Landers. The free concert begins at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 12, at Union Square in downtown Hickory.

Sails Music Coordinator Bob Sinclair describes The Foreign Landers as a “unique, Transatlantic folk and bluegrass group.”

Drawing their name from the traditional song of the same title, The Foreign Landers is a duo hailing from opposite sides of the Atlantic united by their love of bluegrass and traditional folk music and their love for each other.

Mandolinist David Benedict grew up in South Carolina, while Tabitha Agnew Benedict started playing 5-string banjo at a young age in her homeland of Northern Ireland. Together, the married couple combines the musical styles of their respective homelands, along with their instrumental prowess and haunting vocals to create something new.

Individually these two are no foreigners to music. Before forming their duo, Tabitha performed with BBC Radio 2 Young Folk Award finalists Cup O’Joe from Northern Ireland and Island Records signed British bluegrass band Midnight Skyracer. While in Nashville, David toured with Grammy-nominated, 10-time International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) Bass Player of the Year Award recipient Missy Raines, and later, in Boston, with 2020 IBMA New Artist of the Year Award recipient Mile Twelve. These opportunities led to both Tabitha and David receiving Instrumentalists of the Year Momentum Awards from IBMA as well.

The Sails Original Music Series offers excellent musical entertainment from all over the United States with the help of numerous sponsors: Atriax, Neill Construction Company, Protection Products, Bob Sinclair Music, Larry’s Music & Sound, Pfahlert Creative Labs, Olde Hickory Brewery, and Crowne Plaza.

In addition to the seating available at Union Square, audience members are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. A variety of close-by bars and restaurants offer food and beverages.

ABC permitted businesses within the Hickory Downtown Social District will sell beer and wine in special marked cups that may be consumed on Union Square, sidewalks, and other public areas within the designated boundaries of the social district. No outside alcohol may be brought into the social district.

For more information about the Sails Original Music Series and upcoming bands, visit www.HickoryNC.gov/SailsMusic and follow the Sails Original Music Series Facebook page, www.facebook.com/SailsMusic.