My dad's wartime close encounter - Burke County Notebook

Daddy died at age 78 when I was 47. I think of him often and especially on Father’s Day, and wish I remembered more of his stories. Here’s one I won’t forget.

In 1942, my father, Ernie Chappell, enlisted in the military, as did many others after the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor. He served in the Navy as Seaman Second Class on the USS Izard.

He worked as radioman aboard ship and knew Morse Code for communications. I remember him chanting, “dit-dah-dah-dah-dit-dah-dah,” around the house years later.

In 1943, he was 23, single, and had attended several years of college at a Bible Institute in Tennessee. He grew up poor with a mother who worked as a live-in housekeeper and nursemaid for well-to-do families in the Hendersonville area. She left her abusive husband when Daddy was a baby. I don’t know if my father had ever seen the ocean until his Navy years.

Ernie was assigned to a newly constructed Fletcher-class destroyer. The USS Izard had sailed from Charleston in pursuit of a German U-boat, an enemy submarine that had torpedoed a commercial ship off the Carolinas’ coast.

During the war, Germans actively patrolled along the Atlantic coast of the U.S. attempting to attack and block shipping. By the end of World War II, more than 2,800 Allied merchant ships and 175 warships had been torpedoed and sunk by U-boats.

The Izard searched the Caribbean for seven days looking for the German sub. Ernie’s ship and crew were still in the testing stages of a new vessel, and I wonder how he felt out in the vast ocean knowing his ship could be torpedoed and sunk. He was not a swimmer, but he had been able to pass the swim test to enter the Navy.

The destroyer returned to Charleston without finding the sub and eventually set out further south on its shakedown cruise, checking out the final performance of ship and crew. The ship and crew were still looking for the enemy submarine.

One day, while in waters south of Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, the destroyer, using its scanning sonar, finally detected an underwater object matching the submarine. The crew knew what to do. They rolled barrel-like depth charges into the ocean at the site of the disturbance.

A few nervous seconds passed as they wondered if they’d hit their target. The charges exploded fathoms below, shooting debris to the surface.

But no metal parts of a submarine appeared on the water, only bloody hunks of whale. They had mistaken a sea creature for a U-boat. They never found the sub.

I remember my dad telling this story with a chuckle and a smile. It didn’t seem funny to me, but to a nervous young sailor, the outcome must have been relief.

Ernie left the Navy early due to his high blood pressure, but he was always proud of the time he served. Later, at Wake Forest University, he was a charter member of The Veterans Club, the first veterans club at any college/university in North Carolina. My dad served as the first co-president of this club, and graduated from Wake Forest in 1946.

I regret my younger self-absorption that kept me from learning more about my parents’ history when they were alive. Like a ship wandering on its own course, I missed the very things that would have been important to me today.

I’m proud of you, Daddy, and the others in your self-sacrificing generation. Happy Father’s Day in heaven.

Gwen Veazey is a member of the Morganton Writers’ Group.