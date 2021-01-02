My favorite books read in 2020 - Burke County Notebook

7) “Nothing to See Here” by Kevin Wilson, 2019. An impoverished 29-year-old is recruited by a rich former classmate as a nanny for her step-kids. A nice opportunity, except the children’s bodies spontaneously combust when they’re upset. Doesn’t harm the kids, just sets their clothes and everything touching them on fire.

6) “My Sister the Serial Killer” by Oyinkan Braithwaite, 2017. I hate serial killer novels, but had a feeling this would be different. It was. I’ve never read a response to misogyny distilled into a purer form. It’s set in Lagos, Nigeria and follows excellent cook and skillful nurse, Korede, and her beautiful, sassy, and murderous sister, Ayoola.

5) “It Can’t Happen Here” by Sinclair Lewis, 1935. A disturbing classic written as Hitler rose to power in Germany. It speculates that the U.S. would not be immune to such a figure here. Sinclair writes about a charismatic blowhard who lies his way into the White House then creates his own army and calls for martial law.

4) “Map of Salt and Stars” by Zeyn Joukhadar, 2018. Exquisite prose in this novel of an adolescent girl who suffers having her home bombed and must escape Syria.