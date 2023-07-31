HILDEBRAN — The bridge crossing Interstate 40 in Hildebran at Exit 118 and Old N.C. Highway 10 will be closed for a month while crews work to rehabilitate it, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Work on the bridge started Monday, NCDOT said.

All on- and off-ramps at Exit 118 will remain open during the bridge work, but motorists won’t be able to cross the bridge, said David Uchiyama, a spokesman for NCDOT.

NCDOT traffic engineers established a short detour for drivers to cross or join I-40 in the area. Drivers starting north of I-40 can use N.C. Highway 10 and Henry River Road to cross or access I-40 at Exit 119, while drivers south of I-40 can use N.C. Highway 10 to cross or access I-40 at Exit 116, according to a release from Uchiyama.

Crews from NHM Constructors, based in Asheville, will remove the pavement, repair old concrete, install new bridge joints, resurface the top layer and add new markings on the bridge. The $200,000 contract calls for the work to be completed by Aug. 25, the release said.

Transportation officials remind drivers to plan ahead, remain alert and obey all posted traffic signs when driving, the release said.

“This work helps extends the service life of the bridge until it can be replaced in the future interchange project,” Uchiyama told The News Herald.

The rehabilitation work on the bridge is completely separate from a planned project that will see the bridge replaced and will do away with two-way traffic on ramps.

Construction on the $26.2 million replacement project is expected to start in September 2024, NCDOT has said.

In addition to replacing the bridge, the proposed project is expected to include modifying existing access by building service roads and realigning existing ramps and approaching roadways, according to NCDOT.

Uchiyama said NCDOT has a public meeting on the replacement project tentatively set for early fall. He said the department will notify the public at least a week prior to the meeting.

Visit drivenc.gov for real-time traffic information and follow NCDOT on social media.