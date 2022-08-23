N.C. Rate Bureau requesting 42.6% rate increase for dwelling policies

RALEIGH — The N.C. Department of Insurance received a dwelling insurance rate filing from the North Carolina Rate Bureau on Aug.18.

The Rate Bureau is asking for a statewide average increase of 42.6%, requesting 19.6% effective April 1, 2023, and a 19.2% increase effective April 1, 2024.

The rate filing follows the dwelling policy rate filing the Department of Insurance received from the Rate Bureau in December 2020, where the Rate Bureau requested an overall increase of 18.7%. That filing resulted in a settlement for an overall average rate increase of 7.6%.

Dwelling insurance policies are not homeowners’ insurance policies. Dwelling policies are offered to non-owner-occupied residences of no more than four units, including rental properties, investment properties and other properties that are not occupied full-time by the property owner.

Opportunity for public comment

People wanting to comment on the rate request can do so in one of two ways:

Emailed public comments should be sent by Sept. 19 to: NCDOI.2022DwellingandFire@ncdoi.gov.

Written Public comments should be mailed to Abby Spann, Paralegal III, to be received by Sept. 19 and addressed to 1201 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, N.C. 27699-1201.

All public comments will be shared with the N.C. Rate Bureau. If Department of Insurance officials do not agree with the requested rates, they will be negotiated with the N.C. Rate Bureau. If a settlement cannot be reached within 50 days, a hearing will be called.