 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
special report top story
City of Morganton

Names requested for memorial tree

  • 0
Historic Burke County courthouse photo with memorial tree photo

Pictured is the historic Burke County courthouse and the Memorial Tree.

 News Herald file photo

The city of Morganton is once again offering a special way to remember and honor loved ones during the Christmas season.

Each year on the grounds of the historic Burke County courthouse in downtown Morganton, a beautiful tree is lit for the holiday season. The lights on the tree represent memories of loved ones who are remembered at this time of year.

To remember or honor someone with a memorial light and add another twinkling star to the Memorial Tree, mail $1 for each name to HMF/Christmas Cheer Fund, P.O. Box 1472, Morganton, NC 28680. Indicate if the light should be in memory or in honor of a loved one. People also can go to the City Hall utility payments window, where staff members will record the name of the loved one and accept payment in person. Online entry forms to submit names are available at morgantonfest.org/memorial-tree-lighting. All names must be submitted by noon Monday, Nov. 14.

People are also reading…

The names will be printed in a commemorative program for the official tree lighting ceremony, which will take place from 5:30-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 at the courthouse square. The names also will be printed in The News Herald.

“We invite everyone to join together on the courthouse lawn for the official lighting ceremony,” said Kasey Goodfellow, community events coordinator for the city of Morganton. “Those who wish to attend the ceremony will also have an opportunity to speak the names of those loved and remembered, just before the lighting of the tree. The ceremony will conclude with the lighting of the memorial tree and all the holiday lights in downtown Morganton. All proceeds from the memorial lights go to assist Christmas Cheer and the downtown Holiday Lights.”

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Today Explained: Abortion on the Ballot in Midterms Elections

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert