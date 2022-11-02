Names requested for memorial tree

The city of Morganton is once again offering a special way to remember and honor loved ones during the Christmas season.

Each year on the grounds of the historic Burke County courthouse in downtown Morganton, a beautiful tree is lit for the holiday season. The lights on the tree represent memories of loved ones who are remembered at this time of year.

To remember or honor someone with a memorial light and add another twinkling star to the Memorial Tree, mail $1 for each name to HMF/Christmas Cheer Fund, P.O. Box 1472, Morganton, NC 28680. Indicate if the light should be in memory or in honor of a loved one. People also can go to the City Hall utility payments window, where staff members will record the name of the loved one and accept payment in person. Online entry forms to submit names are available at morgantonfest.org/memorial-tree-lighting. All names must be submitted by noon Monday, Nov. 14.

The names will be printed in a commemorative program for the official tree lighting ceremony, which will take place from 5:30-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 at the courthouse square. The names also will be printed in The News Herald.

“We invite everyone to join together on the courthouse lawn for the official lighting ceremony,” said Kasey Goodfellow, community events coordinator for the city of Morganton. “Those who wish to attend the ceremony will also have an opportunity to speak the names of those loved and remembered, just before the lighting of the tree. The ceremony will conclude with the lighting of the memorial tree and all the holiday lights in downtown Morganton. All proceeds from the memorial lights go to assist Christmas Cheer and the downtown Holiday Lights.”