The Board of Directors of the Community Foundation of Burke County announced Tuesday the resignation of Foundation President/CEO Nancy Taylor. Taylor plans to relocate in order to be closer to family members and to explore new professional endeavors.

“On behalf of the Board, I want to express my deep gratitude to Nancy for her many contributions to the Community Foundation of Burke County and to our community as a whole,” said Board Chair David Fletcher. “She has led the organization with a strong commitment to its mission and to the donors and community it serves. During her tenure, Nancy has tripled the assets of the Foundation, developed lasting relationships with our donors, led the organization strategically and built strong relationships with local private foundations and community leaders.”

Taylor has served as the executive leader of the Foundation for more than a decade, overseeing a period of significant growth in assets, gifts received, grantmaking and impact across Burke County. In 2022 alone, the Foundation awarded 645 grants and scholarships totaling more than $1.1 million to benefit community and economic vitality, arts and culture, health, education, human services and more.

“It has been one of the greatest joys of my life to serve the Burke County community,” Taylor said. “I have been honored to work with a Board of Directors who cares deeply about the community we call home. The Board has allowed me to explore the various avenues available to this organization to improve the lives of those who live here. I hope that in my own way, I have been able to move the Foundation forward, and have shown the community the extraordinary value of having a local foundation. Now, it is time for me to move closer to my family up north and explore my next professional adventure.”

Nancy will continue to serve in her role until a successor has been selected. The Board of Directors has named a Search Committee, led by Personnel Committee Chair Alan LeCroy, and has launched a broad-based search for the next president/CEO of the Foundation.

About the Foundation

The Community Foundation of Burke County, founded in 1998, is a nonprofit, tax-exempt organization that receives gifts, endowments and bequests from individual families, businesses and organizations. The Foundation uses distributions from these funds to make grants to qualified charitable agencies and institutions in Burke County. The mission of the Foundation is to encourage, develop and participate in philanthropy by providing flexible giving opportunities, professional support and responsible stewardship for the benefit of donors and qualified recipients.