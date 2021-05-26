NASCAR BRIEFS: Elliott spotter D’Hondt suspended after charges

CHARLOTTE — Both NASCAR and Hendrick Motorsports have indefinitely suspended Eddie D’Hondt, the spotter for reigning Cup Series champion Chase Elliott, following two charges.

Court documents show that D’Hondt has been charged with misdemeanor battery of an unborn child and assault on a female in Catawba County. He has court dates of June 7 and June 30 for the charges, respectively.

D’Hondt has been with Hendrick for a number of years, spotting for Jeff Gordon before taking over for all of Elliott’s full-time Cup Series career to this point.

Darlington gets extra truck race

For the second straight year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park has been scrapped and moved to Darlington Raceway. The race is slated for 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 5, creating a doubleheader with the Cup Series’ Cook Out Southern 500 and a weekend tripleheader including the Xfinity Series. The race will be the second event in the 2021 truck playoffs following Gateway on Aug. 20.