National Archery in the Schools Tournament winners announced

This was a particularly difficult year for archers and tournament organizers due to COVID-19 restrictions and remote learning across the state. Students and coaches had to make extraordinary efforts to continue their archery training during the school year. The NASP tournament is usually a large weekend event with 800 participants from over 30 schools. This year’s tournament had to be held at each individual school and followed the state health department’s social distancing, masking and gathering guidelines.

“This year we were very happy just to have a tournament given the challenges. I sincerely appreciate all the hard work by the coaches and school officials to put on a tournament at their schools,” remarked Lee Scripture, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission archery education coordinator. “We hope we’ll be able to host an in-person event next year. The NASP tournament provides an opportunity for students compete as a team and as individuals and show their hard work and improvement.”

The National Archery in Schools Program teaches and promotes international-style target archery as part of an in-school curriculum to improve educational performance and participation in the shooting sports among students in grades 4-12. For more information, or to find out how your school can participate, visit naspschools.org or email lee.scripture@ncwildlife.org.