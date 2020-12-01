National event encourages family dining

Join families across the country as they “Dine In” on Thursday, Dec. 3, in celebration of home-prepared meals.
Families that eat together at home not only eat better, but they eat more vegetables, enjoy more family conversations and reduce the risk of substance abuse in teens.
To encourage more family meals, the National Extension Association of Family and Consumer Sciences is joining forces with the American Association of Family and Consumer Sciences to promote “Dining In for Healthy Families.” Get ideas at aafcs.org/fcsday and sign a pledge to eat together Dec. 3. This year may look a little different due to the coronavirus pandemic, but you can invite family and friends to join you virtually.
The family and consumer sciences profession had its beginning as home economics in 1899 when Ellen Swallow Richards, the first female graduate and faculty member of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, blazed a path using scientific knowledge to address the plight of families with regards to water quality, food safety and the safety of home environments.
Today, Extension Family and Consumer Sciences, a part of the Cooperative Extension system, continues to focus on the family and the needs of family members across the lifespan. NEAFCS professionals promote families eating and preparing meals together as a way to improve personal nutrition, reduce the risk of chronic disease, and build strong, resilient families.
For information on NEAFCS programs and initiatives, visit www.neafcs.org.
Emily Troutman is an Extension agent specializing in Family and Consumer Sciences for Burke County. Contact her at 828-764-9480 or emily_troutman@ncsu.edu. The North Carolina Cooperative Extension - Burke County Center is located at 130 Ammons Drive, Suite 2 in Morganton. For more information, visit burke.ces.ncsu.edu.
