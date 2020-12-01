National event encourages family dining

Join families across the country as they “Dine In” on Thursday, Dec. 3, in celebration of home-prepared meals.

Families that eat together at home not only eat better, but they eat more vegetables, enjoy more family conversations and reduce the risk of substance abuse in teens.

To encourage more family meals, the National Extension Association of Family and Consumer Sciences is joining forces with the American Association of Family and Consumer Sciences to promote “Dining In for Healthy Families.” Get ideas at aafcs.org/fcsday and sign a pledge to eat together Dec. 3. This year may look a little different due to the coronavirus pandemic, but you can invite family and friends to join you virtually.

The family and consumer sciences profession had its beginning as home economics in 1899 when Ellen Swallow Richards, the first female graduate and faculty member of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, blazed a path using scientific knowledge to address the plight of families with regards to water quality, food safety and the safety of home environments.