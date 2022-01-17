National Guard helps Burke first responders handle winter storm impacts

Readers were warned of treacherous road conditions Sunday night into Monday morning, something that proved to be no exaggeration.
Members of the North Carolina National Guard were tasked with helping Burke County emergency responders on calls Sunday night, said Burke County EMS Capt. Brad Browning.
“They actually assisted us in several different calls where we’d get an ambulance stuck at a call somewhere, and they’d come help pull us out,” Browning said. “They’d help us with stranded motorists and that kind of thing overnight.”
No serious incidents had been reported to Browning, who serves as the public information officer for Burke County. But still, if ambulances and other emergency vehicles are having a tough time on the roads, it wasn't the time to be joyriding.
“It’s probably still a little bit early for that,” Browning said. “I’ll say that I didn’t see a lot of traffic (Monday) but there wasn’t a lot, so it’s been, I’d like to say, peaceful, but at the same time, we did get 8-10 inches of snow and the roads are still covered.”
Things also were uneventful around the city of Morganton, said Morganton Department of Public Safety Capt. Jason Whisnant. Officers checked several stranded vehicles to make sure no one was inside.
He said road conditions improved Monday in the city, with some melting on main roads throughout the city.
But sub-freezing temperatures are expected to make a return overnight, likely bringing black ice back to the area for the Tuesday morning commute. The National Weather Service forecasted a low of 17 degrees Monday night, with a high of 44 degrees and sunshine on tap for Tuesday.
“Black ice is no joke and you will quickly slide in a ditch,” Whisnant said.
One driver learned that the hard way Monday afternoon around 3 p.m. when their Toyota Corolla ended up on its side at the intersection of Vinearden Road and North Street in Morganton. Speed, road conditions and impairment were all contributing factors to the crash, Whisnant said.
MDPS Lt. Will Lackey said Sunday that anyone who has to be out in icy conditions should be sure they have a full tank of gas, plenty of water, blankets and a charged cellphone in case they get stranded. Drivers should leave plenty of room between vehicles, and give themselves extra time to get stopped when they’re approaching a traffic signal or stop sign.
Here are the numbers to report outages to electric providers around Burke County:
- City of Morganton: 828-438-5277
- Duke Energy: 800-769-3766
- Rutherford Electric: 1-800-228-9756 or 828-584-1410
- Town of Drexel: 828-437-7421 or 828-430-1794
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.