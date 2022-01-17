National Guard helps Burke first responders handle winter storm impacts

Readers were warned of treacherous road conditions Sunday night into Monday morning, something that proved to be no exaggeration.

Members of the North Carolina National Guard were tasked with helping Burke County emergency responders on calls Sunday night, said Burke County EMS Capt. Brad Browning.

“They actually assisted us in several different calls where we’d get an ambulance stuck at a call somewhere, and they’d come help pull us out,” Browning said. “They’d help us with stranded motorists and that kind of thing overnight.”

No serious incidents had been reported to Browning, who serves as the public information officer for Burke County. But still, if ambulances and other emergency vehicles are having a tough time on the roads, it wasn't the time to be joyriding.

“It’s probably still a little bit early for that,” Browning said. “I’ll say that I didn’t see a lot of traffic (Monday) but there wasn’t a lot, so it’s been, I’d like to say, peaceful, but at the same time, we did get 8-10 inches of snow and the roads are still covered.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}