Nature center nears completion

This includes Bob and Susan Wilson, after whom the center is named.

“Grandfather Mountain is a unique mountain, a unique ecological center,” Bob Wilson said during the Wilson Center’s groundbreaking ceremony in 2019. “This is about taking our young kids and letting them learn about it. It’s something I think we need more now than ever.”

The center is designed to weave fun with education, offering experiential learning opportunities for guests young and old. New exhibits include a 3-D interactive map of the mountain, showcasing Grandfather’s ecological and geological history like never before; flora and fauna walls, which shine a spotlight on the mountain’s unique biodiversity; a weather and climate section designed to explain the science behind Grandfather’s extreme weather; and much more.

“The original design for this building was about bringing the natural world inside and allowing the learning and education that happens inside that space to symbolically spill out into the world,” Pope said. “From the outside, it’s an extension of the historic architecture with some new flairs and modern takes on the original design, and it’s going to feel and look like it belongs on Grandfather Mountain, which was very much the intent.”