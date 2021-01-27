Navy vet Charlie Hall receives new roof from nonprofit

Charlie Hall has seen it all and done about 99% of it.
But Tuesday morning, the Navy sailor turned truck driver didn’t even have to leave his house to find the action. In fact, his home was the centerpiece of the goings-on.
Statesville-based Purple Heart Homes and Hickory’s K&L Dunrite Roofing and Restoration deployed to Hall’s Dysartsville Road abode with the mission of replacing the roof of the house in which he has lived for about 60 years.
Scott Stevenson, a project manager with Purple Heart Homes, said Hall’s home is one of his first efforts with the organization. He found K&L Dunrite as the contractor for the roofing portion of the renovation, which also is slated to include work on the flooring and a door.
Tuesday was the culmination of a process that began when Hall — who has been both a widower and an amputee for the last few years — applied for the program last summer.
Stevenson said Hall and his house met the requirements for Purple Heart Homes, a nonprofit founded in 2008 whose stated mission is to provide housing solutions for service-connected disabled and aging veterans.
“This is a big deal for him,” Stevenson said. “At Purple Heart Homes, we base all we can do on what they need. And the need has to do with accessibility, their health and safety. The roof is a safety issue and a health issue. So, we’re tackling the roof first, and the next project will be his flooring. And the interior main door, we’ve got to get that fixed.
“He’s been talking about how he’s happy we’re here and supporting what he needs. Charlie is a very humble guy.”
Others do care
In the 65-plus years Hall has been out of the Navy, he says he has always felt taken care of, whether by the Department of Veterans Affairs or neighbors like Betty Taylor. The Purple Heart Homes project just feels like a continuation of that care.
“To me, it’s just like they’re trying to take care of me like if I was related,” Hall said. “... I had an honorable release (from the Navy), and it seems like ever since, the VA and all has took care of me. I’ve been operated on and all by the Navy and VA and all that, so it’s amazing. I don’t know — I would have never made it without them.
“These people here — I think they’ve done a beautiful job. ... I appreciate them telling me how much they appreciate me being in the service and all. To me, that was something I was supposed to do, regardless. My dad done it. I’ve lost a lot of uncles. My aunt was in England way back then. It just seemed like something you had to do and appreciate it. I appreciate everything they’ve done. I’m thankful for them.”
For K&L Dunrite, which also has a Valdese office, involvement with Purple Heart Homes isn’t new, as the company is an Owens Corning platinum member and part of the Owens Corning National Roof Deployment Project initiative.
“It means a lot, because we try to do a lot with the company and give back to those who help us stay in business,” said Fayth Stimpson, an executive assistant with K&L Dunrite. “We’re more about bringing life back to the community and helping those in need. This is our third time working with Purple Heart Homes to donate the labor for a roof.”
Added Vice President of Operations Andrea McCall: “We receive communication from Purple Heart Homes, and we partner with Owens Corning. They provide the shingles. With us being platinum preferred with them, we’re authorized to work on awesome projects like this. Owens Corning donates the materials, and then K&L donates the labor and the time to install the roof.”
The project has faced some COVID-19-related delays, Hall said, but he’s thankful for Stevenson’s persistence with the project and the fact that now, “everything seems to be falling into place.
“It was starting to leak, and there ain’t much on my amount of Social Security. I don’t have money to bury.”
An enjoyable life
Hall, who is 86 years old — but only 68 when he’s trying to flirt, he said — served as a fireman first class in the Navy from 1951-55, enlisting when he was 17 and seeing action in the Korean War. He worked in the boiler room of the USS Brownson, a Gearing-class destroyer that was launched in 1945 and decommissioned in 1976.
“That ship’s been around the world twice,” Hall said while holding a framed picture of his beloved vessel. “It’s been to Europe twice, I know of, crossed the equator and been up around the Arctic Circle. We went to Korea in it. When we were in the Arctic Circle, they gave us an operation and the water was so rough that I didn’t think there were but one or two other destroyers up there. The water and waves were so high, you couldn’t see.
“Finally, it got over with and the water calmed down. And goodness gracious, I believe we had every cruiser, ship and carrier up there from Canada, Spain and all of them, but you couldn’t seem them for rough weather. We were up there to find Russia when they were giving us problems about sneaking around.”
Hall said the Navy had every hidey-hole and base around covered back in those days — he was on the USS Brownson — which Hall said “could sit 10 miles out and hit a tank in a garage” — for voyages to France, Italy, Gibraltar, Sweden, the Black Sea, the Suez Canal, the Panama Canal and Cuba (before the Communists took over).
He’s also been to Morocco, where Hall said some sailors played cards in the casinos, but not him — he stayed aboard because he had no money he intended to leave there — and Australia, where he bought some kangaroo boots that lasted him for years.
“It was something to get to see all that,” Hall said. “Young people enjoyed their service like that in the Navy. They get to see more in four years than they’d see in two lifetimes. It was nice. Kids nowadays don’t realize what fun is. You had to work, but still, you had plenty of time on the nights and weekends.
“We got 30 days’ leave every year. I wished I had stayed (in the Navy longer). My brother-in-law stayed 20-some years and made master chief. They buried him out at sea when he passed here a couple years ago.”
Civilian life
After leaving the Navy, Hall worked in a blacksmith shop in Boston making 95 cents per hour. But when he met a truck driver who made $200 per trip with all expenses paid, he was sold. He drew his last paycheck from the foundry and hit the road with a new career.
“I drove just about every kind of truck there was,” Hall said.
When he was off the road, and now in his retirement, he’s enjoyed time spent with his neighbors in the Dysartsville Road area.
“It’s been a good neighborhood,” he said. “I’ve really enjoyed my life.”
Justin Epley is a staff writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.