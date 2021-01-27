Navy vet Charlie Hall receives new roof from nonprofit

“That ship’s been around the world twice,” Hall said while holding a framed picture of his beloved vessel. “It’s been to Europe twice, I know of, crossed the equator and been up around the Arctic Circle. We went to Korea in it. When we were in the Arctic Circle, they gave us an operation and the water was so rough that I didn’t think there were but one or two other destroyers up there. The water and waves were so high, you couldn’t see.

“Finally, it got over with and the water calmed down. And goodness gracious, I believe we had every cruiser, ship and carrier up there from Canada, Spain and all of them, but you couldn’t seem them for rough weather. We were up there to find Russia when they were giving us problems about sneaking around.”

Hall said the Navy had every hidey-hole and base around covered back in those days — he was on the USS Brownson — which Hall said “could sit 10 miles out and hit a tank in a garage” — for voyages to France, Italy, Gibraltar, Sweden, the Black Sea, the Suez Canal, the Panama Canal and Cuba (before the Communists took over).

He’s also been to Morocco, where Hall said some sailors played cards in the casinos, but not him — he stayed aboard because he had no money he intended to leave there — and Australia, where he bought some kangaroo boots that lasted him for years.