Navy veteran, police chief takes pride in service

“It brings back memories just talking about it,” Cox said. “It was pretty interesting. I think it was one of my accomplishments in my life that I take pride in, yeah. I take pride in serving in the navy.”

When the ship was at its home port in Norfolk, Virginia, Cox said it was almost like having a civilian job.

“You just go and you had a task that you had to do that day and you got it done, whether it was maintenance on the ship or doing a checkoff list,” he said. “If you had duty you couldn’t leave the ship, you had to stay in the post, stay in the watch, security the watch, fire watch.”

But when the ship wasn’t at port, Cox recalled being gone for long periods of time — something that was rough when he and his wife were first starting a family in Norfolk.

“I worked on the flight deck and on the hanger deck,” he said. “I took care of the air craft on the flight deck and on the hanger deck.”

That was a dangerous job, one that he said some people call the most dangerous job in the world.