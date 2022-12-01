NC AG Stein announces grants for 2 in Burke

Attorney General Josh Stein announced $311,000 in grants Thursday to preserve natural resources and ensure clean air and drinking water in western North Carolina through the Environmental Enhancement Grant (EEG) program. In 2022, Attorney General Stein is awarding $2.5 million in EEG grants to 23 recipients.

The North Carolina Department of Justice’s Environmental Enhancement Grant program began after a 2000 agreement between the Attorney General’s Office and Smithfield Foods. Under that agreement, Smithfield provides $2 million to the state every year to be distributed among environmental projects across North Carolina. Including the 2022 grants, the Attorney General Office’s has awarded more than $41 million to more than 210 projects in the state.

Two of the grant recipients this year are in Burke County and are:

Foothills Conservancy of NC

The Foothills Conservancy of NC will receive $150,000 to purchase 342 acres of land near Blowing Rock, including more than 2.5 miles of the Johns River and connecting tributaries. The purchased land will eventually be added to the Pisgah National Forest and U.S. public trust lands and managed by the U.S. Forest Service.

Stein said that through the grant, the conservancy will preserve natural resources and landmarks significant to the state’s history and beneficial to its future. He said the natural resources will help preserve clean drinking water for years to come.

"Foothills Conservancy of NC is appreciative of the Attorney General's office for awarding our land trust a grant through the Environmental Enhancements Grant program for a highly significant land and water conservation project on the escarpment of the Blue Ridge Mountains that will leave a lasting impact on the Town of Blowing Rock and the Globe community of Caldwell County,” said Andrew Kota, executive director of the Foothills Conservancy of NC. “The EEG grant will help Foothills Conservancy of NC protect a parcel of land that is rich in biodiversity, and that contains the important headwaters of the Johns River – a major tributary of the Catawba River. This project will also preserve significant natural heritage values directly adjoining one of the state's oldest tourist attractions, the Blowing Rock, and will permanently secure and protect an iconic mountain viewshed enjoyed by hundreds of thousands of people annually from US Highway 321 in the Town of Blowing Rock.”

Burke County Public Schools

Burke County Public Schools (BCPS) will receive $36,000 to create a wetlands area along three BCPS properties that will slow down erosion and the speed of water flow as well as provide environmental educational opportunities for the schools and community.

“I’m pleased to see school systems like Burke County Public Schools focus on educating our students about the environment and innovative approaches to protecting our natural resources,” Stein said.

Stein said he hopes the grant helps improve water quality and educates children for years to come.

“We are so very grateful for this Environmental Enhancement Grant through the North Carolina Department of Justice to help us continue our quest to help develop the Enola Wetlands and Trail project,” said Mike Swan, Burke County Public Schools superintendent. “It has been exciting to watch the project develop over the years and for our students and staff to be involved in it and see it through. We look forward to the opportunity this will provide the community. Not only will Patton (High School) be able to reap the benefits and be able to use the area as an outdoor classroom, middle and elementary school students also will be able to learn and use the space.

"The catch water system that filters water runoff from the Patton football field to ponds and eventually back through to the creek is one example of how this innovative approach to problem solving teaches all of us to be more environmentally responsible. This opportunity is made possible, in part, through grants such as this one.”