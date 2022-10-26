NC Attorney Gen. Stein visits Burke to talk about opioid settlement

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein has been making his way across the state talking to local leaders about the opioid settlement and to hear how local governments plan to use the money to help those who are impacted by addiction.

On Tuesday, Stein met with leaders from Burke and McDowell counties and the city of Morganton at the Morganton Community House.

Burke County Board of Commissioners Vice Chairman Johnnie Carswell told the gathering that opioids are still a scourge in the area and the overdose numbers are creeping back up with new products such as fentanyl.

Stein said, “We're actually at the deadliest moment in what is the deadliest drug epidemic in American history.”

He said for the first time, the U.S. lost more than 100,000 to overdose in 2021. He said the country saw a 40% increase in overdose deaths from 2019 to 2020, and a 15% increase from 2020 to 2021.

Stein said North Carolina also saw its worst year in 2021 with 3,500 overdose deaths. Since the early 2000s, there have been 26,000 North Carolinians lost to opioid overdose, he said.

How did it happen

He said it was greed that led to the massive amounts of overdose deaths, pointing to the Sackler family (owners of Purdue Pharma, the maker of Oxycontin) and other drug companies that saw they could make billions of dollars if Americans were hooked on their drugs and kept buying them. He said they convinced the medical community that opioids are the most effective way to treat pain and they weren't addictive.

“And now we know that neither of those things are true,” Stein said. “They are both highly addictive, and there are other better ways to treat pain.”

A coalition of attorneys general across the country worked together to take the Sacklers, Purdue Pharma and others to court.

Burke County is one of the counties and cities throughout the U.S. who sued opioid distributors Cardinal, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen and opioid manufacturers Johnson & Johnson and Purdue Pharma. The county joined the lawsuit in February 2018. The lawsuit was settled for $26 billion in July 2021.

Stein said there is another $8 billion in settlements and principles that have been announced that are in the process and there are other settlement deals that are in the pipeline.

How settlement money will be used

Stein gave examples of how the two counties, and counties throughout the state, can use the money.

The state’s share of the $26 billion settlement is $750 million. Stein said they sat down with counties and decided they were the best ones to make decisions about how to use the money to help local residents who are dealing with addiction.

“We decided that you all were the better decision makers on how to use these funds because this is a crisis that's born in the local community, it's felt in the local community, and it's addressed in the local community,” Stein said. “It's your jails that are filled with people. It's your DSS that is struggling with families that are broken apart. It's your EMS that's responding to these overdose calls.”

Stein said 85% of the state’s settlement money goes to counties, with the remaining 15% staying with the state, he said. The money has to go to a dedicated reserve fund and can only be used in tackling the problem.

Carswell has been heavily involved in the county and state’s lawsuit settlement, sitting on the state’s 555 Committee that is made up of five county commissioners, five county attorneys and five county managers and Stein.

He said on Tuesday the county has decided the treatment facility should be a regional facility.

Burke County received $3.25 million from the state’s two-year budget in 2021 to renovate the former Burke-Catawba District Confinement Facility in Morganton to house the drug treatment facility. The facility would have 68 beds and will be allowed per county who are part of the regional facility, according to the county.

What Burke County is doing

Burke County put together a working group that includes the health department, social services, Morganton Department of Public Safety Chief Jason Whisnant, people in recovery, peer counselors, Partners Behavioral Health, UNC Health Blue Ridge and a pastor representing the faith-based community, county officials said.

Burke County Health Director Danny Scalise said they looked at the acute solution and the long-term solution for those dealing with addiction and how to deal with the problem.

“There's political will, there's cash. How do we take that and use it as seed money to create something that will outlast us? But as long as this problem is there, we can create an environment where it will continue to work and will generate its own revenue,” Scalise said.

Burke County is expected to receive more than $13 million over an 18-year period from the lawsuit settlement.

The county has hired an architect to work on the renovation of the former jail and it wants to hire a project manager for it as well.

Carswell told The News Herald that a project manager could be in place by January.

The county also hopes to hire a consultant with expertise in addiction treatment.

They also have had conversations with counties in the western part of the state about partnering in the regional treatment facility.

Burke has said the current plan would be for each county in the consortium to pledge 50% of their opioid settlement money toward the treatment facility, with the plan for it to become self-sustaining in five to seven years.

Burke says each county would provide two full-time social workers, and would have a clinician around the clock, as well as peer support and social setting detox.

Burke County also believes hospitals should contribute to the long-term facility because it will cut down on unnecessary emergency department visits.

County officials have said the facility should be long-term treatment that would include peer support and vocational training from the community college and each patient would be working. And local transit providers should add a stop to the facility.

Scalise said they would like to see a syringe service program and a behavioral health urgent care.

“So imagine a spot where if you're thinking about committing suicide, or you're overdosing or if you're just having a bad day, you could go in and see somebody on the spot,” Scalise said.

They also would like to eventually have a community paramedicine team. Scalise said there are already some counties that are doing that.

Whatever it turns into, there is a collective effort to help individuals and families dealing with addiction.

“So it's a huge dream. It's not a pipe dream. It's a huge dream,” Carswell said. “It can work. You have to find the right people and we have the right people in charge of doing it. So I feel very good as to where we're at.”