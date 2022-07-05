NC General Assembly bill to create board of trustees for deaf school

The North Carolina Senate voted on Friday to shift control of the North Carolina School for the Deaf away from the State Board of Education.

Under Senate Bill 593, a new board of trustees would be created for each school impacted – The Governor Morehead School for the Blind, The Eastern North Carolina School for the Deaf and the North Carolina School for the Deaf in Morganton. This means that while the schools will be “housed administratively within the Department of Public Instruction for the purposes of distribution of State funds,” each institution will effectively operate as an independent entity, according to the bill.

The bill has been ratified and is waiting on Gov. Roy Cooper's signature.

Under the bill, the NCSD Board of Trustees would have control over the school’s operations including faculty, staff and administrative appointments, budget and other financial concerns, curriculum and instruction, admissions and more.

The bill’s newly created board will consist of four members appointed by the General Assembly, with two selected by the House of Representatives and two selected by the Senate. One member would be appointed by the governor. The bill also strongly encourages appointments to be filled with people with expertise in education of deaf or blind students, administration and governance, finance and budgeting or "who otherwise have demonstrated concern for quality of education for those who are deaf or hard of hearing or who are blind or visually impaired."

More information will be published as it becomes available.