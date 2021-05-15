NC House Bill would increase parental oversight of teachers' lessons

A North Carolina House of Representatives bill that would require teachers to post lesson plans and all instructional material is now in the hands of the N.C. Senate.

House Bill 755 says the school board would have to ensure the information is prominently displayed on school websites, organized, at a minimum, by subject area and grade level by June 30 each year. The bill crossed over from the House to the Senate on May 6 and is in the committee on rules and operations of the Senate.

Rep. Hugh Blackwell, R-86 (Burke), is one of the primary sponsors of the bill.

The News Herald asked Blackwell what he hopes can be accomplished with the bill.

He said he hopes it will accomplish two things.

“I think that it’s pretty well established that when parents are more, rather than less, actively engaged in their children’s education, that the children end up doing better,” Blackwell said. “And so this is an effort in that regard, to provide a fairly easy way for a parent to know more about what is going on, or has gone on, in a class, so that they can, hopefully, reinforce it, support it, and where they would like to, they can follow up and ask questions and so forth.