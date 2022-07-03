NC Medicaid expansion would mean thousands more in Burke covered

After fighting Medicaid expansion for years, Republican legislative leaders now appear poised to approve it.

If that happens, it would mean thousands more people in Burke County would have health insurance.

NCDHHS Secretary Cody Kinsley was at Broughton Hospital on June 22 for its Employee Appreciation Day.

On Wednesday, NC Senate Bill 408 was referred to the committee on rules and operations of the Senate, after passing a third reading in the state House of Representatives and the Senate.

Kinsley’s department has until December to come up with a plan for expanding Medicaid to thousands more residents in North Carolina, according to the bill. He will then present the expansion plan on Dec. 15 to a committee made up of six Senate members and six House members. The committee then would vote to make a recommendation to the full membership of both chambers, according to the bill.

While it is up to Kinsley and his department to come up with a plan, the bill lays out certain stipulations a plan will have to include. One of those stipulations is that $1 billion in nonrecurring funds goes to address the opioid, substance abuse and mental health crisis in the state using savings from the additional federal Medicaid match available under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), the bill says.

The bill also calls for the plan to project the savings in the existing Medicaid program from implementing an expansion plan. In addition, the plan should include specific proposals to increase access to preventive care for those enrolled in Medicaid, the bill says.

Sitting in a small conference room at Broughton Hospital last week, Kinsley told The News Herald that Medicaid expansion would mean coverage for an estimated 6,000 additional people in Burke County.

So who are the people in Burke County who would benefit from Medicaid expansion?

Kinsley said it would be people who work in child care or for a business that can’t quite afford to provide private health care or those who work in direct support jobs doing in-home care for people. He said many of those who would benefit are working maybe making $15 to $16 an hour but it’s still not enough to make their bills. It also could be people who are working but aren’t getting enough hours to qualify for health insurance.

Kinsley said the important thing that people need to remember is that those who are uninsured are getting health care but they are going to emergency rooms, which is the most expensive place they could get it and others end up paying for that cost. He said the goal of Medicaid expansion is to get people to the doctor earlier when it’s cheaper and preventative strategies can make a difference for their health.

“So it’s 6,000 people in Burke County that can have access to that kind of care,” Kinsley said.

Kinsley said those on Medicaid would likely have a small co-pay for a doctor’s visit.

He noted that a lot of patients at Broughton Hospital are uninsured. Medicaid expansion would allow the state to draw down federal money to support the care of those individuals and support the finances of the facility, which helps its staff as well. He said the state’s Medicaid expansion would mean $4.8 billion in federal funding a year for North Carolina.

Currently, the facility cares for those patients without the Medicaid funding.

“So that’s why Medicaid expansion is also good for the bottom line of Broughton Hospital and also another way for us to invest back into the workforce and give them the salary adjustments that we need to give them,” Kinsley said.

If Medicaid expansion happens in North Carolina, departments of social services will be the place where the potential uninsured would enroll, which would mean a bigger workload for those departments.

Kinsley said what is being proposed in the expansion packet is additional funding for departments of social services because of the additional workload expected.

The Medicaid expansion also will mean that doctors and substance use counselors who were treating the uninsured for free or on a sliding scale would be able to bill Medicaid, Kinsley said.

“This is what’s been so hard in our fight against addiction and the opioid epidemic is that we’ve had short term money from the federal government to fight opioids, but what business can run on short term money?,” Kinsley said. “Businesses need reliable income, they need to be able to plan their finances. If you’re running a counseling shop or a substance use disorder group therapy program, you need to be able to hire people. That’s why having that reliable (Medicaid) drawn-down helps us serve folks and also stabilize the health care economy.”