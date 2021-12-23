NC Pesticide Board announces settlement in Burke case

A slew of other settlements were made in cases involving pesticide drift damage to non-target vegetation at nearby properties.

They are each listed with the name of the violator and the amount he agreed to pay to settle each case.

Each case violated provisions of state law, including the provision that states no person shall apply pesticides under such conditions that drift from pesticide particles or vapors results in adverse effects. Any other significant violations are also listed.

(Bladen) William D. Brisson, a private pesticide applicator near Dublin, $500.

(Columbus) Channing H. Foley, a private pesticide applicator near Fair Bluff, $1,000.

(Henderson) Adam Pryor, a private pesticide applicator near Hendersonville, $600.

(Iredell) Joseph L. Binkley, a private pesticide applicator near Harmony, $600.

(Northampton) Joe H. Martin, a private pesticide applicator near Conway, $600.

(Onslow) David Jeff Collins, a private pesticide applicator near Maysville, $600.

(Pitt) Woody Allen Ham, a private pesticide applicator near Ayden, $800. Violations also included not following the Worker Protection Standard provision involving use of a respirator specified by the product label.

(Union) Kyle Herring, a private pesticide applicator near Monroe, $600.

(Vance) N. Wayne Cleaton, a private pesticide applicator in near Henderson, $1,200. Violations also included not following the Worker Protection Standard provision involving use of a respirator specified by the product label.