Those looking to buy a handgun in North Carolina still will have to pass a background check, but it’s no longer the sheriff’s responsibility.

All state laws regarding the issuance of pistol purchase permits by sheriffs in North Carolina were repealed on Wednesday morning following a vote by the General Assembly to override Governor Roy Cooper’s veto of Senate Bill 41, Guarantee 2nd Amendment Freedom and Protections.

This means any person who wants to purchase or transfer a handgun in North Carolina no longer has to apply to the sheriff for a pistol purchase permit. However, any person who wants to purchase a handgun through a firearms dealer will still undergo the background check required under current law and either be sold the handgun or denied sale if the background check indicates the person is disqualified from possessing a firearm.

Criminal penalties still apply for anyone that knowingly transfers a handgun to a person who may not lawfully possess the firearm (such as a felon). It is important for citizens to remember that anyone wishing to obtain or transfer any firearm, including a handgun, must still comply with federal and state laws governing who may lawfully possess a firearm.

It is important to understand that North Carolina concealed handgun laws have not changed. Any person residing in Burke County wishing to carry a concealed handgun in North Carolina must still apply for and be issued a concealed handgun permit by the sheriff.