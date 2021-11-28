NC state budget includes millions of dollars for Burke projects

National Guard Burke County Regional Readiness Center: $150,000 for 2021-22 and $3.1 million for 2022-23 to provide funding for equipment and paving at the Burke County Regional Readiness Center, which is expected to be constructed on the site of the former Western Youth Institution. The institution on Western Avenue in Morganton was imploded on July 11, 2020, to make way for the readiness center.

Western Piedmont Council of Governments: $465,000 in 2021-22, with $325,000 of it going to development, planning and construction of a proposed trail along the south side of the Catawba River connecting the eastern terminus of the Fonta Flora Trail near the western terminus of the Hickory Trail, including connecting trails and spurs to local communities and tourist attractions; $60,000 for development of a trail connecting the Town of Rhodhiss; $80,000 to assist the Town of Hildebran in planning and development of one or more trails connecting the town to the trail to be developed connecting the eastern terminus of the Fonta Flora Trail near the western terminus of the Hickory Trail, or the future route of the Wilderness Gateway Trail.