NC state budget includes millions of dollars for Burke projects

The recently approved two-year state budget includes millions of dollars for Burke County.
On Nov. 18, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed the $25.9 billion two-year state bipartisan compromise budget.
The school system, the Morganton campus of the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics, the county and several towns and organizations all will benefit from the budget.
Funding in the state budget includes:
Burke County Public Schools: $621,000 for technology and services.
North Carolina School of Science and Math – Morganton: $3,942,424 in 2021-22 and $6,778,046 in 2022-23 to provide funds for faculty, staff, equipment and supplies for NCSSM—Morganton campus, which is scheduled to open in summer 2022.
North Carolina School of Science and Math – Morganton Wellness Center: $12 million to provide funding for the construction of a wellness center and repairs and renovations to other campus facilities.
Burke County: $300,000 for water and wastewater infrastructure projects.
Burke County Courthouse: $1 million for repairs and renovation of the courthouse.
Burke County EMS Station: $650,000 in 2021-22 for the construction of a new EMS station. The county recently purchased property off Bethel Road for a new Station No. 1.
Burke County Regional Substance Abuse Treatment Facility: $3.25 million in 2021-22 for the construction of a new substance abuse treatment facility. The plan is to renovate the former Burke-Catawba District Confinement Facility on Government Drive in Morganton for the treatment facility, which will have an educational aspect to train those seeking treatment for a new trade. The county was part of a lawsuit settlement with opioid distributors Cardinal, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen and opioid manufacturers Johnson & Johnson and Purdue Pharma. From the settlement, it is anticipated Burke will receive $13 million, which will be used on the treatment facility.
Town of Valdese: $500,000 in 2021-22 for a new public safety building.
Town of Hildebran: $150,000 in 2021-22 for capital improvements as directed in the related bill text provision.
Town of Rutherford College: $150,000 in 2021-22 for capital improvements.
Town of Drexel: $2 million for grading and site preparation of an old brownfield site for business/and industrial purposes.
Town of Connelly Springs/Drexel/Glen Alpine/Long View/Rutherford College Parks and Recreation: $110,000 to provide $25,000 each for developing trails, connecting trails, and parks and recreation purposes. It also provides Long View with $10,000 for developing trails, connecting trails, and parks and recreation purposes.
National Guard Burke County Regional Readiness Center: $150,000 for 2021-22 and $3.1 million for 2022-23 to provide funding for equipment and paving at the Burke County Regional Readiness Center, which is expected to be constructed on the site of the former Western Youth Institution. The institution on Western Avenue in Morganton was imploded on July 11, 2020, to make way for the readiness center.
Western Piedmont Council of Governments: $465,000 in 2021-22, with $325,000 of it going to development, planning and construction of a proposed trail along the south side of the Catawba River connecting the eastern terminus of the Fonta Flora Trail near the western terminus of the Hickory Trail, including connecting trails and spurs to local communities and tourist attractions; $60,000 for development of a trail connecting the Town of Rhodhiss; $80,000 to assist the Town of Hildebran in planning and development of one or more trails connecting the town to the trail to be developed connecting the eastern terminus of the Fonta Flora Trail near the western terminus of the Hickory Trail, or the future route of the Wilderness Gateway Trail.
Wilderness Gateway State Trail: $3 million in 2021-22 for the trail in Catawba County.
Friends of the Valdese Recreation McGalliard Creek Bridge: $57,500 for the McGalliard Creek Bridge.
Burke County Veterans Memorial: $15,000 in 2021-22 to Burke County for a memorial commemorating those killed in action overseas.
Burke County Arts Council: $20,000 in 2021-22 for capital improvements.
Burke United Christian Ministries: $25,000 in 2021-22 to provide individuals and families in Burke County with food assistance, crisis assistance and other services to meet needs arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Smart School Bus Safety Pilot Program – $18,148,000 for the Department of Public Instruction is to establish the 2021 Smart School Bus Safety Pilot Program beginning with the 2021-22 school year and ending on or before Jan. 1, 2025. Burke County Public Schools is authorized to participate in the program, according to budget information. The program will allow for enhanced safety protocols and Wi-Fi connectivity on school buses in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.