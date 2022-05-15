NC Supreme Court to hear cases in Morganton

Burke County residents once again will have the chance to hear arguments before the state Supreme Court this month.

The Supreme Court of North Carolina will travel back to Morganton to hold its May session of court on May 23 and 24 at the Old Burke County Courthouse. The Court will hear three cases on Monday and three cases on Tuesday, according to information from the court.

The sessions are free but seating is limited so people can only attend with a ticket, according to the court. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis at the Burke County Tourism Development Authority.

Ed Phillips, CEO of the Burke County Tourism Development Authority, said there are still plenty of tickets for the sessions available. He said tickets have to be picked up in person at the Burke County Visitor’s Center and an ID will be needed. The Visitor’s Center is at 110 E. Meeting St., Morganton. A maximum of four tickets per person is available, he said.

Courtroom attire is required, according to the information from the court.

In addition to Chief Justice Paul Newby, Morganton native and resident Jimmy (Samuel J. IV) Ervin is a justice on the state Supreme Court. The other justices are Robin Hudson, Michael Morgan, Anita Earls, Phil Berger Jr. and Tamara Barringer.

Oral arguments will be streamed live on YouTube.

The calendar of cases for the two days are:

Monday, May 23

9:30 a.m. 393PA20 In Re: L.N.H. (parental rights case in Catawba County that was heard by the state Court of Appeals on June 27, 2011, according to information with the North Carolina Judicial Branch).

11 a.m. 382A21 State v Ivan Gerren Hooper (Rockingham County, assault by strangulation, possession of firearm by felon, communicating threats, assault on a female and interfering with an emergency communication. The case was heard in the Court of Appeals on March 9, 2021).

1 p.m. 683A05-3 State v Jaamall Denaris Oglesby (a re-sentencing appeal out of Forsyth County that was heard in the Court of Appeals on April 13, 2021).

Tuesday, May 24

9:30 a.m. 294A21 State v Harold Eugene Swindell (Bladen County, second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon. Heard in the Court of Appeals on March 10, 2021.)

11 a.m. 182PA21 State v Jaquan Stephon Geter (Buncombe County, probation revocation. Heard in the Court of Appeals Feb. 10, 2021.)

1 p.m. 276A21 State v Michael Steven Elder (Warren County, felony breaking or entering, common-law robbery, assault inflicting serious injury, second-degree sexual offense, first-degree rape, and first-degree kidnapping. Heard in the Court of Appeals on April 27, 2021.)

The N.C. Supreme Court has met in Morganton several times previously.

In May 2016, the court held its first sessions in Morganton since the Civil War.

The court originally met only in Raleigh, a location that proved burdensome to many residents as the state’s population began to push westward in the first half of the 19th century, according to a previous News Herald story. The North Carolina General Assembly enacted legislation requiring the court to hold monthly sessions in Morganton starting in 1847.

During its time in Morganton, the court held arguments in almost 500 cases, the previous story said. Over two-thirds of those cases were argued by either one of two Asheville brothers, John and Nicholas Woodfin. The court sessions continued until 1861, when tensions preceding the Civil War prevented the court from leaving its permanent home in the state capital, the previous News Herald story said.

Under state law, the Supreme Court can meet in only two other cities outside of Raleigh: Morganton and Edenton, according to the court.

“We are delighted that Morganton is hosting the Supreme Court once again,” Chief Justice Newby said in a release. “Holding this special session of court outside of Raleigh makes it easier for North Carolinians across the state to better understand the rule of law and the Judicial Branch’s Constitutional obligation to ensure that justice is delivered without favor, denial, or delay.”

The Supreme Court of North Carolina is the state’s highest court, and there is no further appeal from its decisions on matters of state law, information from the court says. It is made up of the chief justice, who also serves as head of the Judicial Branch, and six associate justices. Each justice serves an eight-year term, the information says.

The Supreme Court has no jury and makes no determinations of fact, but it considers whether error occurred at trial or in judicial interpretation of the law, according to the court.