Author, educator and gardener Craig LeHoullier, known as the "N.C. Tomatoman," will give a free talk and demonstration Saturday, April 29, at 3 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church.

The presentation, sponsored by the church’s Green Team, will bring the Hendersonville writer, blogger and teacher to Morganton to share some of his experiences and adventures.

LeHoullier is known to some people as the guy who named the Cherokee Purple in 1990. He is also the author of the books “Epic Tomatoes” and “Growing Tomatoes in Straw Bales.” In addition, he is the co-host of Tomatopalooza and a co-leader in the Dwarf Tomato Breeding Project. And, he claims he is “someone that heirloom tomatoes chose to help participate in their continued relevance.”

“There is always something new to learn about gardening,” LeHoullier said. “The essence of what I do and why I do it, is and will always be focused on learning and sharing.”

Grace’s Green Team has been advocating for faith-based solutions to environmental issues for more than 12 years. The committee led the Grace Church through a four-year educational process and became the first church in North Carolina to be certified as a Green Sanctuary by the national non-denominational Green Faith organization.

LeHoullier’s presentation will be in the church’s Parish House, adjacent to the sanctuary, at 303 S. King St., in Morganton. He will have copies of his books and tomato seedlings for sale.