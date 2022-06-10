NCDHHS announces additional funding available for collegiate recovery programs

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released a new funding opportunity to create collegiate recovery programs that increase access to healthy and supportive environments in colleges and universities for those who are in addiction recovery.

The maximum award for this request for applications is $400,000 per year (for a total of $800,000) for new collegiate recovery programs, and up to $200,000 per year (for a total of $400,000) is available for existing collegiate recovery programs wishing to expand and enhance their current offerings. The number and distribution of awards will be based on the applications received, the projected budget of applicants and funding availability.

"Being a young adult comes with its own complexities and challenges, but being a young adult in addiction recovery can be even more difficult," said Deepa Avula, director of the division of mental health, developmental disabilities and substance abuse services. "We want to ensure students who are in recovery have as meaningful and enjoyable a college experience as possible."

These programs are designed to support students who have — or who are at risk for developing — substance use disorder and to increase access to and improve the quality and variety of substance use disorder recovery services available.

NCDHHS currently funds collegiate recovery programs in 13 out of the 17 universities in the UNC System, distributing a total of $873,760 annually. This initiative seeks to significantly expand the investment in collegiate recovery programs.

For details on the applications and performance timelines, eligibility criteria for applying and allowable uses of program funds, visit www.ncdhhs.gov/about/grant-opportunities/mental-health-developmental-disabilities-and-substance-abuse-services-grant-opportunities.