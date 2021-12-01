NCDHHS announces new program to help families pay water bills

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday announced the State of North Carolina has been awarded more than $38 million in federal funding to establish a new water assistance program for households affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eligible households that have had their water services cut off or have received notice that their water services are in danger of being cut off now can apply for assistance in paying their bill through a new federal program called the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program.

LIHWAP is a temporary emergency program that will help eligible households and families afford water and wastewater services. The program provides a one-time payment for eligible low-income households directly to the utility company. LIHWAP runs through September 2023 or until the funds run out.

“Due to the pandemic and its impact on our economy, many households are struggling to maintain their water service,” said Tara Myers, NCDHHS Deputy Secretary for Employment, Inclusion and Economic Stability. “The LIHWAP program will help families in North Carolina keep their water running, a basic human need that’s critical for good sanitation and better health.”