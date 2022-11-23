NCDOT accepting applications for Aviation Career Education Grants

RALEIGH – The N.C. Department of Transportation’s Division of Aviation is accepting applications from public airports through Jan. 30 for its 2023 Aviation Career Education (ACE) Academy Grant Program.

The program supports aviation workforce development with grants of up to $3,000 per academy to host aviation career-focused summer academies for middle and high school students that inspire and engage the next generation of talent. Academies must host a minimum of 30 students.

Topics can include aviation history, career discovery and planning and unmanned aircraft systems (UAS, or drones). Academies should place a priority on exploring high-demand aviation and aerospace careers, such as manned and unmanned aircraft pilots, aircraft technicians, electronics (including coding and programming), avionics, air traffic controllers and engineers. Academies will also explore how students can gain education and credentials through North Carolina’s community college and university programs to pursue those professions.

All 72 North Carolina public-use airports eligible for infrastructure development grant funding from NCDOT are eligible for this program. Airports are encouraged to partner with local educational and nonprofit organizations to apply.

North Carolina’s public airports generate more than $61 billion annually for the state’s economy and provide more than 373,000 jobs. The rapid growth and shortage of skilled workers in many aerospace and aviation fields offers job opportunities for North Carolinians.

“There is tremendous need to develop the workforce in the transportation industry,” said NCDOT Director of Aviation Bobby Walston. “Instilling a passion for aviation and aerospace in our youth will ensure that we develop a strong talent pipeline to sustain and grow this important sector and provide jobs for our people and communities.”

For more information, visit connect.ncdot.gov and search “ACE Academies.”